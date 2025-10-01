Precision Aquaculture Market Global Forecast to 2030: Growth is Fueled by Innovations in AI-driven Analytics and Environmental Sensors

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Aquaculture Market - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global precision aquaculture market size is expected to grow from USD 847.9 million in 2025 to USD 1.43 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.1%
In modern aquaculture, maintaining fish health is critical to ensure high productivity and minimize economic losses. Precision aquaculture tools such as underwater cameras, environmental sensors, and AI-driven analytics enable farmers to monitor behavioral and physiological indicators of fish health in real time.
These technologies facilitate the early detection of stress, disease symptoms, and parasitic threats like sea lice, allowing for timely interventions before outbreaks escalate. This proactive approach reduces dependency on antibiotics and chemical treatments, thereby supporting antibiotic-free production, improving survival rates, and ensuring compliance with increasingly stringent animal welfare and food safety regulations. As consumer demand for sustainably raised seafood grows, precision health monitoring is becoming a cornerstone of responsible and profitable aquaculture operations.
Monitoring and surveillance application accounted for the largest market share in 2024
Due to its fundamental role in ensuring operational efficiency, environmental compliance, and fish health management, the monitoring and surveillance application holds the largest market share in 2024. As aquaculture operations increasingly adopt data-driven approaches, the need for real-time monitoring of key parameters such as water quality, dissolved oxygen, temperature, and fish behavior has become essential to prevent disease outbreaks, optimize feeding, and reduce mortality rates.
The growing demand for traceable and sustainable seafood production, coupled with stringent regulatory frameworks in key aquaculture regions, has further accelerated the deployment of integrated surveillance systems. These solutions not only enhance decision-making and resource optimization but also reduce labor dependency, positioning monitoring and surveillance as a core application across modern aquafarming environments.
The software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the precision aquaculture market, driven by the increasing demand for advanced analytics, automation, and real-time decision support tools across aquaculture operations. As farms scale and adopt more complex systems, software platforms enable seamless integration of data from various hardware components such as sensors, feeders, and cameras, allowing for precise control, predictive maintenance, and performance optimization.
The rising need for cloud-based farm management, remote monitoring, and AI-driven insights to improve feed efficiency, fish health, and operational transparency further accelerates software adoption. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainability, regulatory compliance, and traceability is prompting aquafarmers to invest in robust digital platforms, positioning the software segment as a key enabler of intelligent and scalable aquaculture solutions.
The US is estimated to lead growth in the North American precision aquaculture market during the forecast period
The US is estimated to lead growth in the North American precision aquaculture market during the forecast period due to its strong focus on technological innovation, increasing investments in sustainable aquaculture practices, and the presence of advanced infrastructure supporting high-tech farming systems. Federal initiatives aimed at expanding domestic seafood production and reducing reliance on imports are driving the modernization of aquaculture operations across the country.
Additionally, US-based companies are at the forefront of developing precision tools such as automated feeding systems, real-time monitoring platforms, and AI-based analytics, which are increasingly being adopted by commercial fish farms. The growing demand for traceable, high-quality seafood and supportive regulatory frameworks further reinforces the country's leadership in adopting precision aquaculture solutions.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|218
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|847.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|1430 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Surging Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Monitor Aquaculture Farms in Real Time
- Growing Investments in Developing Technologically Advanced Products
- Elevating Demand for Protein-Rich Aqua Food
- Increasing Government Support for Freshwater Aquaculture Production
- Pressing Need for Proactive Disease Detection to Reduce Economic Losses
Restraints
- Requirement for High Initial Investment
- Need for Skilled Operators for Effective Management of Complex Systems
- Lack of Technological Awareness Among Aquaculture Farmers
Opportunities
- Escalating Use of Aquaculture Monitoring and Feed Optimization Devices in Developing Countries
- Growing Popularity of Land-based Recirculating Aquaculture Systems
- Emergence of Farm-As-A-Service (FaaS) Models
Challenges
- Environmental Concerns due to Extensive Aquaculture Farming
- Lack of Common Information Management System Platform in Aquaculture Industry
Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies
- Computer Vision and Imaging
- AI and ML Algorithms
- IoT Platforms
- Complementary Technologies
- Cloud Computing and Edge Computing
- Data Dashboards and Decision Support System (Dss) Platforms
- Adjacent Technologies
- Robotics and Drones
- Digital Twins
Case Study Analysis
- Innovasea Helps Open Blue Become Largest Open Ocean Fish Farm in World
- Innovasea Enables Earth Ocean Farms to Expand Production with Rugged Evolution Pens
- Akva Group's Expertise and Quick Service Help Erko Seafood to Expand Its Salmon Farm
Companies Featured
- Akva Group
- Scaleaq
- Skretting (Eruvaka Technologies)
- Innovasea Systems Inc.
- Aquamaof Aquaculture Technologies Ltd.
- Aquabyte
- Signify Holding
- Reeldata
- Deep Trekker Inc.
- Aquacare Environment, Inc.
- Imenco Aqua As
- Optimar As
- In-Situ Inc.
- Oxyguard
- Pt Jala Akuakultur Lestari Alamku
- Aquaconnect
- Sensorex
- Planet Lighting
- Moleaer Inc.
- Xpertsea
- Fishfarmfeeder
- Cageeye
- Aquamanager
- Hunan Rika Electronic Tech Co. Ltd.
- Chetu Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wb8u0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment