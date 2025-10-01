Sampo plc, managers’ transactions, 1 October 2025 at 2:30 pm EEST

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Svensson)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2020:1/2.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Klas Svensson

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 124958/12/12

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-09-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,839 Unit price: 9.7504 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 4,839 Volume weighted average price: 9.7504 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-09-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,832 Unit price: 9.7644 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 4,832 Volume weighted average price: 9.7644 EUR

____________________________________________



In total, all acquisitions reported above are 9,671 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

