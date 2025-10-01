McLean Faulconer Marks 45 Years with Major Digital Marketing Expansion and Leadership Evolution

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McLean Faulconer Inc. celebrates its 45th anniversary this fall by investing in its most significant modernization initiative to date, combining cutting-edge digital marketing expansion with strategic leadership additions and new agent recruitment.

McLean Faulconer has served as Central Virginia's trusted authority for luxury homes, historic estates, and premier farms, as well as offering concierge-level service across the entire market spectrum. Under the leadership of co-owners Jim Faulconer and Court Nexsen, working side by side with Will Faulconer and the recent addition of Director of Operations and Strategy, Katherine Leddington, McLean Faulconer is positioning for an exciting new chapter.

Central to the initiative is a partnership with Unique Homes Media that transforms the firm's digital presence through advanced SEO capabilities, sophisticated editorial production, and precision targeting campaigns. The initiative includes a redesigned website showcasing McLean Faulconer's local market insight, curatorial excellence, and specialized knowledge.

The digital transformation accompanies new agent recruitment focused on attracting fresh talent who share the firm's commitment to exceptional service at every price point—whether assisting first-time homebuyers or orchestrating complex multi-million dollar transactions.

"We believe in an agent-centric approach to success," said Nexsen. "With 45 years as a market leader, we know real estate is about relationships, not just transactions. We're looking for agents who understand that every client deserves exceptional service, regardless of transaction size."

The firm's agent roster reflects both stability and diverse expertise, with veteran agents like Charlotte Dammann, Tim Michel, and Sharon Donovan bringing over forty years of experience each. Across its 22 licensed sales professionals, McLean Faulconer draws from a variety of backgrounds, including marketing, banking, architecture, construction, urban planning, historic preservation, forestry, and more.

McLean Faulconer is investing in these initiatives to capitalize on Central Virginia's evolving market. With continued expansion at the University of Virginia, ongoing growth in Charlottesville's innovation economy, a robust venture capital ecosystem, and increasing regional migration, the firm sees opportunity to expand its reach while preserving the personal relationships that have defined its four-decade success.

"Charlottesville continues to grow and attract new residents from all walks of life," said Faulconer. "Our enhanced digital infrastructure and expanded team allow us to better serve everyone—from longtime community members to newcomers discovering what makes Central Virginia special." With deep community roots spanning four decades, McLean Faulconer remains committed to delivering exceptional professional service to every seller and buyer.

Contact:

Katherine Leddington

Director of Operations & Strategy

kleddington@mcleanfaulconer.com