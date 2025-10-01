United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Forecast 2025-2033: Focus on California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, Washington, New Jersey

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market is expected to grow from US$ 2.05 billion in 2024 to US$ 4.23 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 8.36% for the 2025-2033 forecast period. This is fueled by increasing prevalence of diabetes, advances in technology, heightened awareness, and expanding insurance coverages, making CGM systems an integral tool for contemporary diabetes care.





In the United States, CGM has become immensely popular as a result of increasing diabetes prevalence, particularly in both Type 1 and insulin-requiring Type 2 patients. Major players such as Dexcom, Abbott (FreeStyle Libre), and Medtronic have advanced CGM, making it more user-friendly and accurate, and insurance reimbursement has widened to include Medicare reimbursement, further increasing adoption.

Doctors increasingly advise CGM for tighter glycemic control and fewer complications. In addition, tech-friendly patients are drawn to CGM's remote monitoring, real-time alerts, and digital integration. The increasing demand is a clear indication of a nationwide shift toward proactive, data-driven diabetes management.



United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence and Earlier Diagnosis of Diabetes



The rising incidence of diabetes in the U.S. - with more than 38 million Americans affected - is continuing to drive demand for continuous glucose monitoring systems. An increasing emphasis on early intervention and stringent glycemic control is leading both clinicians and patients to embrace CGM instead of conventional techniques. Especially among Type 1 diabetes patients and insulin-dependent Type 2 patients, CGM minimizes long-term complications as well as hospitalization. Campaigns to create awareness among the public, screening programs, and preventive healthcare schemes have led to early intervention becoming a top priority, increasing CGM usage among all age groups.



Technological Innovation and Wearable Integration



Improvements in CGM technology such as factory-calibrated sensors, extended wear times, smartphone connectivity, and real-time alerts have greatly enhanced usability and accuracy. Leaders among these companies are Dexcom and Abbott, which have combined CGM with insulin pumps and mobile health platforms. These technologies enable data-driven treatment changes and remote patient monitoring, enhancing the appeal of CGM among clinicians and patients alike. The move towards health-tech wearables in the United States has gone a long way in popularizing the use of CGMs, particularly among healthy and tech-savvy consumers. June 2024, Abbott gained FDA approval for two new over-the-counter continuous glucose monitoring systems - LingoT and Libre RioT.



Increasing Insurance Coverage and Government Support



Higher reimbursement under Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payers has brought CGM into broader reach, particularly for older adults and lower-income individuals. CMS also covers CGMs for a wider group of patients who are on basal insulin. This has eliminated major cost barriers that would otherwise limit adoption. Federal support of digital health and remote monitoring after COVID-19 has also facilitated CGM integration into everyday care. Policy changes that encourage telehealth and distance disease management further enhance the significance of CGM as a fundamental element in long-term diabetes management.



Challenges in United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market

High Upfront and Recurring Costs



Despite increasing reimbursement coverage, CGM systems are still out of reach for many underinsured or uninsured populations. The upfront cost of devices like the Dexcom G7 or Abbott FreeStyle Libre 3, along with ongoing sensor replacement fees, can discourage long-term utilization. Even in insured patients, substantial deductibles and co-pays can constrain uptake. Absent additional price competition or government subsidy extension, affordability will continue to be an important barrier to serving underserved communities.



User Compliance and Data Overload



Whereas CGMs offer continuous information, not everybody understands how to use it or react to trend alarms. Some patients are overwhelmed by real-time reminders or suffer from alarm fatigue. Skin redness, sensor removal, and the need to calibrate can be sources of frustration as well. Elderly or less technologically advanced users tend to be non-adherent specifically due to difficulty in dealing with digital health devices. Better education of users and ease of device use will be critical in overcoming this barrier.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered United States

