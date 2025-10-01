TextMagic AS votes of the shareholders

The management board of TextMagic AS proposed to the shareholders to adopt a resolution without convening a general meeting. The notice was published on September 17, 2025, in the stock exchange information system of Nasdaq Tallinn and on the same day on the Company’s website and in the newspaper “Eesti Ekspress”.

The list of shareholders entitled to vote was fixed on September 24, 2025, at the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system and the voting took place in the period September 17, 2025 - October 1, 2025. A total of 3 shareholders of the Company, whose shares represent 7,364,126 votes, representing a total of 85.53% of the votes, casted their votes on time, i.e. by October 1, 2025, at 12:00 (GMT +3). If a shareholder abstained, he/she was deemed to have voted against the resolution.

The shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolution on October 1, 2025, pursuant to the procedure provided for in § 2991 of the Commercial Code without convening a general meeting:

Distribution of Profit



According to the audited annual report of the Company for the financial year 2024, as approved by the shareholders, the distributable profit as of 31 December 2024 amounts to a total of EUR 3,534,000. To distribute profit as follows:

To pay a dividend of EUR 0.15 per share, i.e., to distribute profits in the total amount of EUR 1,291,500 as dividends to the shareholders; Leave the remaining profit of EUR 2,242,500 undistributed.

The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be fixed on 01 October 2025 (record date) at the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonia settlement system. Consequently, the ex-date (the date on which the rights related to the shares change) is 30 September 2025. The dividend will be paid to shareholders no later than on 07 October 2025.

7,364,126 votes of the shareholders voted in favour, i.e. 85.53% of the votes.

The record of voting is attached to this announcement.

Priit Vaikmaa

TextMagic AS CEO

investor@textmagic.biz

Attachment