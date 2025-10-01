Middle East AI in Oncology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 - Saudi Arabia's Cancer Cases Set to Increase 116.7% by 2040; AI Steps Up

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East AI in Oncology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East AI in oncology market is poised for significant growth, with its size estimated at USD 111.33 million in 2024 and projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 21.94% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer, government initiatives, and advancements in digital technology.

The rise of cancer cases is primarily attributed to lifestyle changes, such as sedentary behavior, poor eating habits, and physical inactivity. These trends underline the necessity for AI-powered algorithms in oncology, which are being increasingly incorporated into healthcare solutions across the region due to enhanced awareness and demand.

Strategic partnerships among governments, industry players, and investors in the healthcare ecosystem are catalyzing rapid advancements in AI oncology in the Middle East. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Saudi Arabia alone reported 27,885 new cancer cases in 2020, with projections indicating a surge to 60,429 cases by 2040, marking a significant 116.7% increase. This rise underscores the escalating cancer burden in the country driven by population growth and aging demographics.

Report Segmentation

This comprehensive report provides revenue forecasts at regional and country levels, analyzing industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The segmentation encompasses various components, cancer types, applications, end-uses, and geographic regions, delivering in-depth insights into the market dynamics.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Software Solutions

Hardware

Services

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Brain Tumor

Other

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Diagnostics (Pathology, Cancer Radiology)

Radiation therapy (Radiotherapy)

Research & Development (Drug design, development processes)

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospitals

Surgical Centers & Medical Institutes

Others (Pharmaceutical companies, Research institutes & training centers)

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the industry across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segmental and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings to stay ahead of the curve

The major companies profiled in this Middle East AI in Oncology market report include:

Lunit Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE HealthCare

NVIDIA Corporation

Roche

Insilico Medicine

Oracle

Intel Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $111.33 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $786.46 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.9% Regions Covered Middle East

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Information analysis

1.4. Data validation & publishing

1.5. Information Procurement

1.6. Information or Data Analysis

1.7. Market Formulation & Validation

1.8. Market Model

1.9. Total Market: CAGR Calculation

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Insights Landscape

Chapter 3. Middle East AI in Oncology Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Middle East AI in Oncology Market Analysis Tools

3.4. Health-tech Innovation Analysis

3.5. Case Studies

Chapter 4. Middle East AI in Oncology Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Middle East AI in Oncology Market Component Movement Analysis

4.3. Middle East AI in Oncology Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Component, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Middle East AI in Oncology Market: Cancer Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Middle East AI in Oncology Market Cancer Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Middle East AI in Oncology Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Cancer Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Middle East AI in Oncology Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Middle East AI in Oncology Market Application Movement Analysis

6.3. Middle East AI in Oncology Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Middle East AI in Oncology Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Middle East AI in Oncology Market End Use Movement Analysis

7.3. Middle East AI in Oncology Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Middle East AI in Oncology Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

8.2. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033

8.3. Middle East

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company/Competition Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

