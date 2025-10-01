Datanomix Launches Universal ERP Connector to Bridge the Gap Between Planning and Production





NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datanomix , the leader in Data-Powered Production™ intelligence for precision manufacturers, today announced the launch of its Universal ERP Connector—a simple, powerful way to connect any ERP system to the Datanomix platform and unlock real-time answers about job costing, performance, and delivery.

ERP systems are great at telling you what should happen. Datanomix tells you what is happening. With the new Universal ERP Connector, manufacturers can now bring together planned data from their ERP systems—such as job standards, labor expectations, and delivery dates—and automatically match it with real-time machine performance on the shop floor.

The result? A clear, live picture of whether jobs are profitable, whether people and machines are performing, and whether production is on track for on-time delivery .

“This is the connection our customers have been asking for,” said Greg McHale, Founder and CEO of Datanomix. “ERP is where the plan lives. Datanomix is where the truth lives. When you connect the two, you get instant clarity on where you’re winning or losing and why—without the spreadsheets, manual tracking, or end-of-month surprises.”

Three Big Questions, Finally Answered in Real Time

The Datanomix Universal ERP Connector helps manufacturers answer the questions they ask every day:

Are we making money on this job?

Compare actual vs. planned setup, runtime, and labor—broken down by job, machine, and operator. View live dashboards showing job performance while it's running, not two weeks later.



Compare actual vs. planned setup, runtime, and labor—broken down by job, machine, and operator. View live dashboards showing job performance while it’s running, not two weeks later. How are my people and machines performing?

See efficiency by operator, machine, and shift to identify bottlenecks, rebalance workloads, or find opportunities for cross-training.



See efficiency by operator, machine, and shift to identify bottlenecks, rebalance workloads, or find opportunities for cross-training. Will we be on time?

Get forecasted completion times based on real machine progress. Receive alerts when jobs are trending late—along with the reasons why—so you can take action before it’s too late.





No Custom Integration Required

Designed for ease of use, the connector supports both cloud-based and on-prem ERP systems, including SAP, Epicor, NetSuite, Infor, JobBOSS, GlobalShop, Plex, and others. Setup is simple: select your ERP, enter credentials, and press Connect. No consultants. No coding. No disruption. Customers are already raving about the integration’s benefits:

“We got Datanomix to turbocharge our ERP. Instead of guessing how long a part takes, we now have real data to back it up.” Says Dwayne Barnett-Ritcey, VP Manufacturing at Optima Manufacturing . “With that information, Datanomix will start plugging accurate times into our ERP, which gives us a much better understanding of flow through the entire system. not just for one part, but for everything. It makes the whole picture more real.”

Now Available

The Universal ERP Connector is available now to all Datanomix customers.

To learn more, check out our blog post , and save your spot in our upcoming webinar on October 29, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET .

For shops ready to leverage real-time job costing, efficiency tracking, and on-time delivery insights, schedule a demo and discover how easy it is to connect your ERP to real-world performance.

About Datanomix:

Datanomix empowers manufacturers of all sizes to increase productivity and profitability through its Data-Powered Production™ solutions. Its product portfolio includes Production Monitoring, G-Code Cloud™ + DNC, TMAC AI™, and ToolAnalytix™ — all designed to turn machine data into actionable insights with zero operator input. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Datanomix software analyzes real-time production signals to identify bottlenecks, improve quality, and provide prescriptive coaching to drive continuous improvement.

For more information, visit www.datanomix.io .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28a60ebd-465f-42fe-b63c-a34b16192577