Alignment Health Unveils 2026 Medicare Advantage Plans with Strong Benefits, Expanded Support for Seniors

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage (MA) plan from Alignment Health, today announced its 2026 product portfolio, offering 68 plan options across 45 counties in five states. The plans are designed to deliver consistent value, broad coverage and support for seniors’ diverse health needs.

Medicare’s annual enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, during which 8.3 million Medicare-eligible adults in Alignment’s service areas can select from a range of plan options for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2026.1

“We’re proud to offer plans that reflect our commitment to compassionate, high-quality care and long-term value,” said Dawn Maroney, president of Alignment Health and CEO of Alignment Health Plan. “Older Americans deserve stability, choice and support – and we’re honored to help them navigate the health care system with confidence.”

Benefit stability and quality of life enhancements

In 2026, Alignment remains committed to maintaining year-over-year benefit stability, reinforcing the company’s commitment to consistent, high-quality coverage. Alignment will continue to offer supplemental benefits that enhance quality of life for members, including vision and hearing coverage, routine transportation, grocery and meal support, personal emergency response systems, in-home support and caregiver reimbursements.2 In addition, dental services will be available in select plans at $0 copay, with annual allowances ranging from $500 to $4,000.

Expanded support for seniors with special needs

To meet the diverse needs of seniors with chronic conditions, limited incomes or disabilities, Alignment will offer 24 special needs plans (SNPs) in 2026 – including 19 for members with chronic conditions (C-SNPs) and five for those who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid (D-SNPs), most of which offer a monthly “Essentials” allowance that can be used for everyday needs like groceries, utilities and home safety items.

New and enhanced plans include:

Southern California (New) Heart & Diabetes Care HMO C-SNP – $0 monthly premium, $0 copays on preferred generic drugs and primary care provider (PCP) and specialist visits



Nevada (Enhanced) the ONE/El Único HMO D-SNP – updated with a $200 monthly combined over-the-counter (OTC) and Essentials allowance



Texas (New) Total Dual+ HMO D-SNP – available in El Paso and Hudspeth counties, features a $193 monthly combined OTC and Essentials allowance



Flexible options with competitive Part B rebates

For the second year in a row, economic insecurity was ranked as the third-highest threat to health and wellness, according to seniors surveyed in Alignment’s 2025 Social Threats to Aging Well in America report. Alignment’s 2026 plans address this head-on, offering members more flexibility in managing their health care costs with expanded access to competitive Part B rebates:

(New) Giveback HMO : Available in Los Angeles and San Diego counties, with a Part B rebate of $185

: Available in Los Angeles and San Diego counties, with a Part B rebate of $185 (New) smartSavings HMO: Available in El Paso and Hudspeth counties in Texas, a Part B rebate of $164.90

More service through partnerships with leading brands

As part of its ongoing commitment to improving access to care, Alignment is expanding its partnership with Intermountain Health, one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the mountain states, to offer a new co-branded plan in Clark County, Nevada. The Alignment Health + Intermountain Health HMO will be available beginning Jan. 1, 2026, and includes a $0 monthly premium, $0 copays for PCP, specialist and urgent care visits and enhanced food and transportation benefits.

Exclusive access without exclusive costs

All Alignment members have exclusive access to the company’s ACCESS On-Demand Concierge program at no additional cost. The program provides a range of services that make it easier for members to access care, benefits and services, including:

24/7 support from a concierge team dedicated to help members navigate their plan services and benefits

A virtual care center for urgent medical needs and care coordination

An all-in-one debit card with monthly allowances that cover OTC items, groceries and other essentials at more than 74,000 national and specialty retailers.



