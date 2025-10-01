Magnite To Unify Curation and Activation Within ClearLine

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced the evolution of ClearLine, to unify curation and activation across the company’s premium omnichannel footprint. Coming soon in beta, the ClearLine update will enable buyers and curators to discover, package, and activate inventory in one platform with the most comprehensive access to differentiated supply, unique first-party data, and content signals. In addition, Magnite announced its plans to integrate AI assistance and agentic workflows into ClearLine, powered in part by technology from its recent acquisition of streamr.ai.

Because ClearLine is built on the same underlying infrastructure as Magnite’s SpringServe, its video platform with ad serving and programmatic capabilities, curated campaigns are executed closer to the impression. This enables higher data fidelity, reduced signal loss, and stronger return on ad spend. Buyers and curators using ClearLine can define deal terms, pricing, and targeting directly, with the additional flexibility to package deals using first and third-party audiences available through the company’s data and audience solution, Magnite Access.

“The future of premium media buying lies in creating a frictionless path between advertisers and audiences,” said Mike Laband, Group SVP, US Revenue at Magnite. “This evolution of ClearLine simplifies this process by empowering advertisers with one tool to curate and activate campaigns across every screen, including streaming TV, where they can directly reach 109 million US ad-supported households.”

"Our clients expect solutions that deliver efficiency, scale, and transparency across every screen," said Jean Fitzpatrick, EVP, Commercial Strategy at IPG Mediabrands. "ClearLine’s unique capabilities provide us with a more simplified path to inventory, positioning us to drive greater performance and unlock new opportunities across CTV and omnichannel video."

"When you improve efficiency across our industry, you make room for meaningful innovation and change for good,” said Marika Roque, Chief Innovation Officer, KERV.ai. “Magnite’s ClearLine evolution does just that, streamlining access and reducing tech layers, improving the interoperability between buyers and sellers to drive even more value for brands.”

"In commerce, the ability to connect the right product to the right consumer at the right moment is everything," said Carey Piraino, Director, Strategic Partnerships at Kinective Media by United Airlines. "Magnite’s ClearLine makes that achievable and allows us to more seamlessly activate campaigns that drive performance. With curation now possible within ClearLine, we look forward to being able to scale our curated offerings across demand partners with greater ease."

“With Magnite ClearLine, the overarching benefit for us is that we can use a single platform to manage both our data and inventory," said Kelly McMahon, EVP, Global Operations, LG Ad Solutions. “That ability to centralize assets allows us to effectively streamline programmatic monetization, making it easier to preserve performance, maintain transparency, and scale curated offerings with efficiency.”

“Magnite’s evolution of ClearLine provides a more efficient path for buyers to curate and activate campaigns within our inventory, with direct connections that reduce friction and preserve visibility and control,” said Jill Steinhauser, Group SVP, Warner Bros. Discovery. “ClearLine enhances our strategic initiatives at WBD to simplify access to our premium storytelling across every screen while driving stronger performance outcomes for advertisers.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning new product releases or updates to our platforms and any anticipated benefits from such releases or updates. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements, including factors identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in filings we have made and will make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, the company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Media Contact:

Charlstie Veith

cveith@magnite.com