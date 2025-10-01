Magic Window App Pre-Orders Begin: Tool Helps Homeowners Fortify Against Extreme Weather

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme weather has made home insurance premiums rise 300% in high-risk areas. Magic Window, the first AI-powered property risk assessment app, is now available for pre-order to help homeowners combat rising insurance costs and uncertainty over what to do about the growing number of dangerous storms and wildfires.

The app evaluates each property's extreme weather vulnerability to seven deadly disasters and delivers recommendations to reduce risk and insurance costs. Magic Window provides hyper-local analysis down to the zip code level, identifying specific remodeling fixes and ways to fortify your home that qualify you for insurance discounts in your area.

"Homeowners are fighting a battle they don’t feel prepared for with the capability to cover all the costs," said CEO Claudia Brenner. "Magic Window eliminates the guesswork by telling you which fortifications may earn discounts and how much you may save."

America's housing crisis extends far beyond rising costs. "We have 48 million aging homes across America that weren't built to withstand today's extreme weather reality," said Ben Gilliland, Chairman. "This problem demands private sector leaders, and our team's proven track record in climate-resilient construction uniquely positions us to deliver the kinds of solutions homeowners desperately need."

Future Proof's technology bridges the gap between rising disaster risks and practical strategies families can use to protect their homes. The app analyzes wildfire risk and ember zones, flood probability and storm surge, hurricane and windstorm intensity, hail frequency and severity, extreme heat damage potential, tornado likelihood, and winter storm destruction patterns. Users receive savvy defense strategies for their neighborhood, and information on insurance discounts, federal tax credits, state grants, and local financing programs that may be available in their area.

Key features include interactive aerial risk assessment, weather and risk projections through 2100, an insurance discount database with savings calculations, a tax credit and grant finder, real-time risk monitoring, and tips on how to prepare, protect, and save.

With extreme weather losses projected to double by 2035, Magic Window serves homeowners facing rising premiums, homebuyers wanting information on the risk of homes in specific areas, investors protecting their property portfolios, and families prioritizing safety in an era of intensifying weather extremes.

The app will be available for download in October 2025. Pre-orders begin today.

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/app/future-proof-magic-window/id6744974762

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.futureproof.magicwindow.staging&hl=en_US



