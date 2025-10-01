Apollo Names Jaycee Pribulsky as Partner and Chief Sustainability Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) today announced that Jaycee Pribulsky has been named Partner and Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO), effective October 1. Pribulsky will lead Apollo’s established sustainability strategy, which aims to strengthen long-term value creation and enhance risk management across the firm’s integrated investment platform.

Stangis, who has served as Apollo’s inaugural CSO since 2021 and helped to design Apollo’s Sustainability organization as a robust and long-term management system, will work with Jaycee to support a seamless leadership succession plan. As part of his plans to retire, Stangis will transition into a senior advisor role beginning in 2026. Prior to building out Apollo’s sustainability strategy and capabilities, Stangis was the first CSO at The Campbell’s Company and served as the first Global Director of Corporate Responsibility at Intel Corporation.

Pribulsky brings more than 20 years of experience spanning sustainability, operations and innovation. Most recently, she was Chief Sustainability Officer at Nike, where she led the Nike, Inc. sustainability strategy across product, operations and the supply chain. She also oversaw sustainability governance and reputation management.

Prior to her CSO role, she led Nike’s global footwear sourcing and manufacturing teams. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at Bloomberg and Citigroup, focusing on corporate social responsibility, strategy and stakeholder engagement. Jaycee holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA in French and Communications from American University.

“We thank Dave for his significant contributions to developing Apollo’s industry leading sustainability program and look forward to his continued partnership in an advisory capacity. Jaycee’s cross-sector experience and track record of building durable, business-aligned sustainability programs will continue to advance Apollo’s differentiated approach and competitive leadership,” said Scott Kleinman, Co-President of Apollo Asset Management.

Jaycee Pribulsky added, “Apollo is known for its scale, capabilities and focus on delivering performance and resilience for clients and portfolio companies. I am excited to build on that foundation working closely with colleagues and partners, using Apollo’s sustainability strategy as a practical tool for long-term value creation.”

Apollo’s sustainability strategy focuses on identifying material risks and opportunities across asset classes, while supporting performance, efficiency and innovation. This approach is fully integrated into Apollo’s investment and operating model, reflecting the firm’s emphasis on durability and value over time.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2025, Apollo had approximately $840 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com