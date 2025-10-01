CIRA introduces Cyber Stack: a Canadian cybersecurity suite to protect organizations against cyber threats

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today CIRA announced the launch of CIRA Cyber Stack, a new streamlined portfolio bringing together its suite of cybersecurity solutions under one unified name. Cyber Stack consolidates CIRA’s trusted services, CIRA XDR, CIRA Cybersecurity Awareness Training, CIRA Anycast DNS and CIRA DNS Firewall into a single, integrated portfolio designed to help organizations build digital resilience against a fast-evolving threat landscape.

What began as a single cybersecurity solution with CIRA Anycast DNS has steadily evolved into a layered, integrated portfolio that organizations across Canada can trust. Cyber Stack simplifies how IT professionals working alone or in teams integrate and deploy new solutions into existing technology stacks for layered protection. Rooted in Canadian identity, the new portfolio works as an integrated shield and evokes the layered strength of stacked logs, as a sturdy, long-lasting, homegrown protection.

“CIRA Cyber Stack is more than a new name—it’s a commitment to provide Canadian-built, world-class cybersecurity solutions that organizations can rely on,” said Jon Ferguson, Vice-president, Cybersecurity & DNS, CIRA. “By unifying our products, we’re making it easier for businesses to protect themselves while strengthening their overall resilience and giving them the confidence to face tomorrow’s threats.”

Cyber Stack will debut today at SecTor 2025 (booth #1011) and Canadians Connected in Toronto, and will roll out across customer platforms in the coming days. Although the suite is built for combined strength, each CIRA cybersecurity product will continue to be available individually. Learn more at cira.ca/cyberstack.

About CIRA

CIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. As a leader in Canada’s internet ecosystem, CIRA offers a wide range of products, programs and services designed to make the internet a secure and accessible space for all. CIRA advocates for Canada on both national and international stages to support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians by helping shape the future of the internet.

