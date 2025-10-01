Integral Metals Corp. Provides Comprehensive Analysis of Soil Geochemical Survey at the KAP Project

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the “Company” or “Integral”) is pleased to report the completion and compilation of its 2025 soil geochemistry survey at the KAP Project, located in the Mackenzie Mountains, Northwest Territories. The program was designed to systematically evaluate near-surface geochemical responses in the vicinity of the Main Showing and to provide a dataset to guide future exploration.

The 2025 program collected a total of 2,164 soil samples, of which 2,040 were B-horizon soils, the material most suitable for detecting subtle geochemical variations. Sample preparation was carried out by ALS Canada Ltd. in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, where soils were screened to -180 µm and pulped. Analytical work was performed at ALS Canada Ltd. in North Vancouver, British Columbia, using four-acid digestion followed by ICP-MS (ME-MS61L) and ore-grade ICP-AES methods (ME-OG62, Zn-OG62) to provide a broad multi-element suite, including zinc, lead, cadmium, thallium, barium, and strontium. Comprehensive quality assurance and control protocols were implemented, with the insertion of 174 field duplicates and 117 certified reference materials, which showed reproducibility and plotting within acceptable limits for zinc, lead, cadmium, and other key elements.

Figure 1 presents the distribution of anomaly scores across the soil survey grid. To evaluate anomalies, the Company applied a composite anomaly scoring system based on twelve independent geochemical criteria, including single-element thresholds and element ratios. Scores were calculated for all 2,040 B-horizon samples, of which 1,222 samples returned zero or single anomalies and were considered background. The remaining 818 samples showed two or more anomalies, with composite scores ranging from 2 to 11. Two samples reached a maximum score of 11, representing less than 0.1% of the dataset, while 128 samples (6.3%) recorded scores of 7 or higher. Much of the high-scoring samples were concentrated in the immediate vicinity of the Main Showing, with additional clusters following trends elsewhere in the grid.

“We now have a clear dataset that highlights areas of interest around the Main Showing. These results give us a strong foundation to build from as we plan the next stage of exploration,” said Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals.

The Company will now integrate the soil geochemical dataset with existing geological mapping, drilling, and geophysical surveys. Follow-up exploration will focus on zones where consistently high anomaly scores overlap with structural features, with the objective of defining and prioritizing drill targets.





Figure 1. Map of composite soil anomaly scores.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For a discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see the technical report entitled, Technical Report on the KAP Property, Mackenzie Mountains, Northwest Territories, Canada, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

