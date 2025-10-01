Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Shareholders Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (“Tandem” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TNDM) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Happened?

On August 7, 2025, Tandem disclosed that a malfunction had been identified in some of its insulin pumps which could “trigger an error resulting in a discontinuation of insulin delivery” which “could result in hyperglycemia due to discontinuation of insulin delivery” and “may require hospitalization or intervention from a medical professional.” The Company stated that it had sent notices to impacted customers between July 22 and 24, 2025.

On this news, Tandem’s stock price fell $2.87, or 19.9%, to close at $11.52 per share on August 7, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

