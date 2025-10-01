Canadian businesses risk falling behind without commitment to disability inclusion

WHITBY, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian businesses are at an economic crossroads. Job losses in August pushed unemployment to 7.1%, the highest level in this cycle, according to TD Economics. Labour market pressures, weaker consumer demand, and continued trade dependence on the United States are straining employers across sectors, even as the Bank of Canada cut interest rates in September to stimulate growth.

Against this backdrop, the Ontario Disability Employment Network (ODEN) is launching its 2025 National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) campaign to spotlight one growth strategy that remains largely underutilized: disability inclusion. More than one in four Canadians, over eight million people, have a disability. Yet 67% report experiencing barriers before they are even hired, and 74% encounter barriers once in the workplace (Statistics Canada, 2024). These obstacles, from traditional hiring systems to inaccessible technologies and entrenched bias, not only exclude talent but erode Canada’s long-term economic resilience. A 2019 report by TD Canada Trust has estimated that by closing the disability employment gap by just one-third, we could add $50 billion to Canada’s GDP by 2030.

“With the economy under pressure, businesses can’t afford to overlook the opportunity sitting right in front of them,” says Amy Widdows, CEO of the Ontario Disability Employment Network (ODEN). “Disability inclusion isn’t just a matter of equity, it’s a competitive advantage. Companies that ignore it risk being left behind in a fragile economy.”

Research reinforces this message. A 2023 study by Accenture found disability inclusive businesses generate 2.6 times more net income and 1.6 times more revenue than their peers, with 25 percent higher productivity. Deloitte reports inclusive companies are eight times stronger in innovation, retention, and customer service. In a 2021 Angus Reid Institute and Rick Hansen Foundation survey, nearly two-thirds of Canadians said they are more likely to support businesses that have policies for employees who have a disability.

“Employers are being asked to do more with less. To retain skilled workers, sharpen efficiency, and keep innovating despite tough conditions,” Widdows adds. “Disability inclusive hiring directly addresses those challenges. It strengthens retention, fuels performance, and creates resilience when businesses need it most.”

This is the driving force behind ODEN’s 2025 National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) campaign , Inclusive Employment Across Canada: Building a Workforce Without Barriers. Each October, NDEAM shines a spotlight on the contributions of people who have a disability and the benefits of inclusive employment. The campaign has its roots in the United States following the Second World War and has grown into a month-long recognition since 1988. In Canada, it’s officially recognized with ODEN leading efforts to ensure businesses also recognize it as both a moment of reflection and a catalyst for action.

This year’s campaign brings the theme to life through a series of national events and initiatives. The Work Without Barriers event series will feature virtual sessions where employers and industry leaders share their success stories and strategies for disability inclusion that drive measurable business results. These events will explore how organizations can dismantle barriers in recruitment and retention while tapping into one of Canada’s most underutilized talent pools.

On October 16th, communities across the country will once again take part in Light It Up! For NDEAM™ . Landmarks, municipalities, and businesses will be illuminated in purple and blue to spark conversations about accessibility and inclusion. Now in its sixth year, the lighting event has grown into a coast-to-coast movement, symbolizing awareness and commitment. It is a visual reminder that Canadian businesses and communities are stronger when everyone can contribute.

“You don’t need to have all the answers before you begin,” shares Widdows. “What matters is the willingness to listen, learn, and take that first step. There are resources and communities ready to support every employer on this journey. NDEAM is the perfect time to start building a workforce without barriers.”

For Canadian businesses, this campaign is a call for awareness and action that directly ties inclusion to economic growth and workplace performance. In an era where every competitive edge counts, disability inclusion is no longer a “nice-to-have.” It is a business necessity.

As Amy Widdows concludes: “This October, we are challenging Canadian businesses to think differently about disability inclusion. It is not about compliance. It is about competitiveness, resilience, and the future of Canada’s economy. The businesses that grow will be those that recognize inclusion as their greatest opportunity and choose to act on it now.”

