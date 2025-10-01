VirTra Training Simulators Validated and Set to Deploy with Royal Canadian Mounted Police

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use- of- force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, today announced that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has advanced to full deployment of 20 previously purchased VirTra training simulators following successful field testing and validation at its training depot in Regina.

The 20 training systems were purchased previously, with associated revenue recognized in 2023 and 2024. The current deployment reflects the completion of the approval and certification process, positioning VirTra for potential future system purchases across Canada.

During a week of rigorous testing and evaluation at the RCMP Depot, VirTra’s new S&W 5946 Recoil Kit (RK) and Advanced Skills Magazines (ASM’s) received full approval from trainers and recruits. ASM’s are proprietary training magazines that simulate reloads, malfunctions, and other handling skills, while the recoil kits provide lifelike recoil in standard service weapons. Both features make training powered by VirTra more realistic and effective.

Multiple groups of RCMP officers successfully trained on the system, with feedback citing accuracy, reliability, and real-world readiness. Following this successful validation phase, the RCMP approved VirTra’s simulators for full deployment. This milestone means the systems are now formally certified for RCMP use and eligible for dissemination to other federal, provincial, and municipal agencies throughout Canada.

John Givens, Chairman and CEO of Virtra, stated: “Partnering with the RCMP further demonstrates why agencies around the world trust VirTra. Our goal is to deliver not just advanced technology , but reliable, effective tools that build officer confidence and skill. Whether through lifelike accuracy, and rugged reliability, or innovative tools like our recoil kits and ASM’s, VirTra is committed to ensuring officers are prepared for the realities they face in the field.”

The RCMP deployment builds on VirTra’s growing international momentum and strengthens the Company’s position as a trusted partner for premier law enforcement training worldwide.

About VirTra

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. For more information about VirTra’s training solutions, or to schedule a demonstration, please visit www.VirTra.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

VTSI@gateway-grp.com

949-574-3860