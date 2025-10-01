The Oncology Institute to Participate in the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI), a pioneer in value-based community oncology care, today announced that Dr. Daniel Virnich, Chief Executive Officer, and Rob Carter, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference, on October 8, 2025, including a presentation at 11:00am ET.

Interested parties can access a webcast of the presentation by registering at the link listed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s websites at https://investors.theoncologyinstitute.com/.

About The Oncology Institute ( www.theoncologyinstitute.com ):

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.9 million patients, including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 180 employed and affiliate clinicians and over 100 clinics and affiliate locations of care across five states and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better.

