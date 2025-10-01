Abacus Asset Group to Host Investor Summit on Longevity-Based Investments and Private Credit in Zurich, Switzerland with Global Virtual Access

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. ("Abacus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ABL), a leader in the alternative asset management space, announced today that its specialized division, Abacus Asset Group, will host an Investor Summit on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Switzerland. The event will highlight the secondary life insurance industry, lifespan-based financial products, and private credit opportunities, offering both in-person and virtual attendance options.

The Abacus Asset Group Investor Summit brings together distinguished financial professionals to explore how longevity-based financial planning has become foundational to modern asset management. The event will showcase the growing institutional recognition of longevity-linked investments as sophisticated alternative assets that address portfolio diversification needs while capitalizing on demographic trends.

The comprehensive agenda covers key topics including ABL overview and outlook, asset-based finance opportunities in private credit, technological innovations in underwriting for lifespan-based financial products, and investor perspectives on diversification strategies.

Jay Jackson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Abacus, commented, "This investor summit represents our commitment to advancing the conversation around longevity-based investments and their role in modern portfolio construction. The convergence of demographic trends, technological innovation, and alternative asset management creates compelling opportunities for institutional investors seeking diversification and yield."

The event offers flexible attendance options to accommodate global participation. In-person attendance is available at The Dolder Grand in Zurich with enforced capacity limits, while virtual livestream access ensures broader accessibility with no capacity restrictions. Registration is currently open for both formats.

About Abacus Asset Group

Abacus Asset Group is a specialized division of Abacus Global Management focusing on longevity-linked investments, secondary life insurance products, and lifespan-based financial solutions. The group leverages proprietary technology and deep actuarial expertise to deliver innovative alternative investment opportunities for institutional clients.

About Abacus Global Management, Inc.

Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

