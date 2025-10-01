Hello Funding Launches Brokerage to Deliver Fast, Flexible Financing for Small Businesses

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hello Funding LLC today announced its official launch as a commercial finance brokerage dedicated to helping small and mid-sized businesses access working capital quickly, clearly, and responsibly.

Hello Funding offers a comprehensive suite of financing options, including Merchant Cash Advances (revenue-based financing), business term loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, and SBA loans. Funding amounts range from $5,000 to $2,000,000, with approvals possible in as little as 24 hours.

“Small business owners are tired of delays, hidden fees, and confusing processes,” said Jacob W. Botha, Founder & CEO of Hello Funding LLC. “Our mission is to change the experience by combining speed with transparency. Hello Funding acts as a true partner — we source offers from multiple funders so owners can choose the solution that fits their business best.”

With access to a broad network of providers, Hello Funding supports businesses across the United States, with strong demand from industries such as healthcare practices, specialty retail, construction trades, restaurants, professional services, and select e-commerce operators.

Hello Funding serves clients nationwide and is currently licensed in Connecticut and Utah, with additional registrations pending in California and Virginia.

The launch comes at a time when many small businesses are seeking reliable alternatives to traditional bank credit. By emphasizing clarity, fast access to capital, and long-term relationships, Hello Funding aims to set a new standard in alternative finance.

About Hello Funding LLC

Hello Funding LLC is a commercial finance brokerage headquartered in Nevada. The company helps small and medium-sized businesses secure fast, flexible working capital through solutions such as merchant cash advances, term loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, and SBA loans. Built on a foundation of speed, simplicity, and trust, Hello Funding is committed to supporting entrepreneurs as they grow.