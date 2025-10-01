Eva Live Inc. and Eightpoint Launch Strategic and Profit-Sharing Partnership to Deliver Scalable AI Business Intelligence Solutions Across Global Markets

Profit Sharing Partnership Highlights Proven Performance and Supports Company’s AI-Driven Monetization Strategy

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eva Live Inc. ("Eva" or the "Company," OTCQB: GOAI), an AI-native performance marketing technology company, is pleased to announce the deployment of Eva’s proprietary AI-enabled advertising platform with Eightpoint Interactive, Inc. (formerly known as Spigot, Inc., “Eightpoint”), part of the broader Genimous Technology Co., Ltd. group of companies and a premier provider of data integration and analytics solutions, specializing in helping businesses harness the full potential of their data.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eva will provide Eightpoint with platform access, technical support, and ongoing maintenance services. In exchange, Eva will receive a 30% share of net profits derived from the use of the platform. The partnership aims to deliver enhanced data processing, predictive analytics, and business intelligence solutions to Eightpoint’s customers across multiple sectors including finance, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.

The companies will collaborate on:

Integration of Eva's AI models and algorithms into Eightpoint's data platforms

Joint development of industry-specific tools and applications

Combined support and training initiatives for clients

Co-marketing and business development activities

Key Highlights of the Agreement:

Platform License: Eva grants Eightpoint a non-exclusive, global license to use its platform for internal media buying and campaign optimization.



Profit Sharing Model: Eva will receive 30% of Eightpoint’s net profits directly attributed to the platform’s usage.



Reporting & Transparency: Eightpoint will provide Eva with quarterly performance reports and has agreed to audit rights to ensure accountability.



Branding & IP: Eightpoint will operate under its own brand while Eva retains ownership of its platform and all underlying IP.



Strategic Rationale

The dual partnership strategy reflects Eva's go-to-market approach of combining direct technology integration partnership with platform licensing arrangement. The Eightpoint partnership positions Eva's AI technology within an established data analytics infrastructure, potentially expanding Eva's addressable market through Eightpoint's existing customer base and distribution channels. The agreement shall provide Eva with recurring revenue based on platform usage and validate the company's marketing platform technology in production environments.

"The partnership represents important validation of Eva's AI and platform technologies across different commercial models," said David Boulette, CEO of Eva. "The Eightpoint relationship provides enterprise market access, while the agreement demonstrates our platform's capability to support high-volume commercial operations."

Precedence Research analysts currently estimate the global Business Intelligence (BI) software market alone at USD 47.48 billion in 2025, with projections to exceed USD 151.3 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.7 % through the forecast period.

Deniz Gezgin, CEO of Eightpoint, stated: "Combining our data integration strengths with Eva's AI technologies represents a significant capability enhancement for our platform. We believe this partnership will enable us to deliver more sophisticated analytics solutions to our clients."

Eva views this agreement as a major step in validating and monetizing its proprietary AI platform. Having undergone live campaign testing by Eightpoint for several months, the platform has now entered commercial rollout with a profit-sharing model designed to scale. As the Company expands this model to new partners and verticals, management believes it is well-positioned to drive recurring, high-margin revenue from both direct media buying and white-labeled platform usage. Eva continues to explore similar partnerships as part of its broader AI-led monetization strategy ahead of its planned Nasdaq uplisting.

About Eightpoint

Eightpoint specializes in the agile development of products and content that address real-world interests, captivating users and driving significant growth for partners. With offices in the United States and Cayman Islands, Eightpoint collaborates with partners globally on the next generation of user-centric offerings.

Eva Live Inc.

Eva Live Inc. (OTCQB: GOAI) is a next-generation digital marketing and media monetization company powered by artificial intelligence. The Company's flagship platforms, Eva and Eva XML, deliver real-time, performance-driven ad campaigns for leading brands, agencies, and media partners. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Eva Live leverages big data, automation, and AI optimization to maximize advertising ROI across search, display, and native media channels.

