Datavault AI Signs MOU with Korea Aerospace University to Pioneer Digital Credentialing and Aerospace Innovation

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), a leader in AI-driven data visualization, valuation, and monetization, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea Aerospace University (KAU) to drive education, research, and global collaboration in aerospace credentialing, with implications for both Korea and global aviation.

Goyang, South Korea-based KAU excels in aerospace engineering and innovation. Since its founding in 1952, KAU has been fully dedicated to fostering future experts and professionals to support the aerospace industry in South Korea.

The agreement establishes cooperation in:

Deploying Datavault AI’s VerifyU platform for Korea's inaugural digital credentialing, including real-time pilot identity verification and simulation machine aptitude assessments for multiple aircraft types. This addresses rising demands in a sector in which analysts report global private aviation demand surged 3.8% year-over-year in 2025, led by 5.2% growth in North America.

Joint research on quantum supercomputing and digital twins to optimize aerospace designs, enhancing aircraft management and human-machine interfaces.

Hosting academic events to foster data collaborations with aerospace leaders, where AI refines next-generation data capabilities via predictive modeling and secure verification.

This builds on Datavault AI's momentum, including the Company’s previously announced $150 million Scilex investment to build a supercomputer for advancing its independent data exchanges (IDEs), Real World Assets (RWA), and digital twin markets, with support from the Company’s IBM partnership using WatsonX to revolutionize next-generation data sharing, valuation, scoring, and pricing, unlocking immutable, monetizable assets for industries like aviation.

Datavault AI's patented platform, integrated with IBM WatsonX, empowers secure, real-time data exchanges, enabling digital twins that mirror physical assets for flawless weapons performance simulations. As U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Heath Collins emphasized on digital twins' role in hypersonics, they deliver “incredible focus, resources, agility and openness" to accelerate defense innovations, now extending to civilian aerospace for safer, smarter flight operations.

“This contract positions Datavault AI to deliver trusted, scalable credentialing for global pilots amid commercial and private aviation's boom,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. “Our VerifyU strategy, powered by advanced AI technologies, verifies human and machine aptitudes, ensure integrity in high-stakes environments,” he added.

Hee-Young Hurr, President of KAU, stated, “Partnering with Datavault AI equips our students for aerospace's data-driven future, blending quantum computing with digital twins to pioneer secure, innovative training.”

Darrell Jung, Datavault AI Korea Country Manager, stated, “KAU's collaboration accelerates Korea's leadership in verified aviation credentials. It’s an honor to work alongside Sonia, Nate, and President Hee-Young Hurr on this landmark partnership. Together, we are blending leadership, vision, and technology to position Datavault AI at the forefront of aerospace credentialing and innovation. The momentum we’re building here with KAU will resonate not just in Korea, but across the global aviation industry.”

Sonia Choi, Datavault AI CMO, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Korea Aerospace University on this groundbreaking initiative. This contract not only advances secure digital credentialing and aerospace innovation in Korea but also showcases the power of global collaboration in shaping the future of aviation and digital identity. By combining KAU’s academic excellence with Datavault AI’s patented technologies, we are creating a model that can scale worldwide.”

A signing ceremony was held at KAU in Goyang, South Korea, on September 29, 2025.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI™ (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets. The company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

About VerifyU

VerifyU is a trusted leader in identity verification solutions for academic institutions, businesses and organizations worldwide. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology, VerifyU offers secure, efficient and user-friendly tools to streamline processes, enhance trust and ensure compliance. Learn more about VerifyU here.

About Korea Aerospace University

KAU, in Goyang, South Korea, excels in aerospace engineering and innovation. Since its founding in 1952, Korea Aerospace University (KAU) has been fully dedicated to fostering future experts and professionals to support the aerospace industry in South Korea. KAU has been educating students with great emphasis on globalization and new technologies so that our graduates can remain competitive in the field. KAU graduates have played a significant role in making South Korea the 6th largest air transport market and leading space power which includes the successful development of the NARO rocket.

The curriculum at KAU covers a wide spectrum of sectors from design and engineering of aircraft/spacecraft to flight, air traffic control, air cargo logistics and airline/airport management. We have established partnerships with global companies such as Airbus, Boeing, GE and Lockheed Martin for research purposes and various programs.

The future of aerospace is shifting fast and dramatically with the advancement of artificial intelligence, UAV, and more. KAU will continue to put its full effort to make sure that our graduates have a competitive edge in the field by providing a comprehensive and integrated education that leads to opportunities that expand their insights.

KAU welcomes all applicants who wish to take their step forward to challenge the aerospace industry, the future and the world. For more information, please visit: https://kau.ac.kr/english/index/main.php.

