Brooge Energy Limited Announces Results of Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders

DUBAI, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Limited (“BEL” or the “Company”), a Cayman Islands-based infrastructure provider, which is engaged in Clean Petroleum Products and Biofuels and Crude Oil storage and related services, hereby announces the results of the Company’s extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on 30 September 2025.

The record date for determining shareholder eligibility to vote at the Meeting was market close on Wednesday 10 September 2025 (the "Record Date").

Two resolutions were put to the vote of shareholders:

Resolution 1: Approval of the sale of the Company’s interest in BPGIC FZE and BPGIC Phase III FZE to Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC, as recommended by the Board of Directors, and ratification of the terms and conditions of the Transaction as set out in the Announcement dated 27 May 2025.

Resolution 2. Approval of the distribution of proceeds from the Transaction to shareholders, in accordance with the mechanics and pricing disclosed in the notice and subject to applicable regulatory restrictions.

Both resolutions were overwhelmingly adopted by shareholders. Total number of 105,719,265 out of 109,587,853 shares (96.46%) participated in the voting. Of those voting, Resolution 1 had holders of 99.99% of shares voting (105,710,665), vote in favour, 8,579 vote to oppose and 21abstained. Of those voting, Resolution 2 had holders of 99.97% of shares voting (105,694,693), vote in favour, 24,569 vote to oppose and 3 abstained.

The timing and exact amount of the distribution, if any, has not yet been determined and will be separately communicated if declared.

This press release contains statements that are not historical facts and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements reflect management’s current views based on certain assumptions, and they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events or performance may differ materially from the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including risks described in public reports filed by BEL with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. BEL does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

