Denver, CO, Oct. 01, 2025

BLUZOR Exchange (Bluzor Digital Asset Exchange Ltd), a global leader in cryptocurrency trading and digital wealth management, today announced a significant upgrade to its 24/7 AI Wealth Assistant, now offering full compatibility with mainstream wallets. This advancement underscores BLUZOR’s commitment to combining artificial intelligence with blockchain to deliver a secure, efficient, and intelligent financial ecosystem for millions of users worldwide.







A Global Platform Serving Millions of Active Users



Founded in 2018, BLUZOR has rapidly grown into a trusted hub for digital asset trading, supporting more than 350 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB. The platform currently serves approximately 6 million active registered users across 180+ countries. In 2024, BLUZOR achieved a daily trading volume exceeding $1 billion, cementing its position among the world’s top exchanges.



In line with its focus on data transparency, BLUZOR has refined its reporting methodology to highlight active users as a key metric, ensuring a clear and meaningful representation of its engaged global community.



Smarter AI for Stronger Investment Outcomes



The upgraded AI Wealth Assistant operates round the clock, leveraging advanced algorithms to monitor global market dynamics in real time—from price fluctuations to on-chain activities. In 2024, the AI system successfully anticipated a critical market turning point for Ethereum, enabling users to achieve returns of up to 300% while shortening investment cycles by 40%.



BLUZOR supports multiple trading modes, including spot, perpetual futures, and options trading, offering flexibility for both conservative and aggressive strategies. Fees are set at nearly one-third of the industry average, supported by intuitive charting tools and sentiment analysis that make complex trading simple and accessible. With seamless compatibility across mobile and web platforms, users can now also connect their mainstream wallets directly for faster, safer operations.







Diversified Wealth Management Ecosystem



Beyond trading, BLUZOR has expanded into AI-driven wealth management, offering products designed for both short-term and long-term growth. Its current accounts provide annualized yields of 13.5%, while fixed-term products reach up to 18.6%. Flagship offerings such as automated robo-advisors achieved an average 15% annualized return in 2024, earning strong recognition among users.



BLUZOR’s investment ecosystem further includes high-yield structured products and token launch initiatives, where select listings in 2024 achieved gains exceeding 500%, delivering substantial value for early participants. The platform also integrates secure wallet services with multi-layer encryption, combining hot and cold storage to ensure robust asset protection.



Security and Compliance: Building Trust at the Core



Security and compliance remain the cornerstone of BLUZOR’s operations. All user assets are backed at a 1:1 ratio, verified through independent reserve audits for maximum transparency. The platform’s compliance framework aligns with international standards, employing rigorous KYC/AML protocols, identity verification, and transaction monitoring.



With a comprehensive defense system—including multi-layer encryption, firewalls, and advanced anti-fraud mechanisms—BLUZOR successfully mitigated multiple cyber threats in 2024. Educational resources and user protection guidelines further reduce risks such as key loss or transaction errors, ensuring peace of mind for investors.







Innovation, Recognition, and Future Vision



BLUZOR’s dedication to innovation and compliance has earned it global recognition, including the 2024 FinTech Pioneer Award. The platform continues to set new benchmarks in digital finance, consistently ranking among the top global exchanges.



Looking ahead, BLUZOR will further enhance the integration of AI and blockchain, with plans to introduce AI-driven decentralized finance tools, sustainable finance products, and blockchain-based carbon credit trading mechanisms by 2026. Additionally, the company is committed to investing in global financial education initiatives, supporting community-driven innovation and the long-term development of the digital economy.



“The upgrade of our 24/7 AI Wealth Assistant, now compatible with mainstream wallets, reflects our vision to deliver intelligent, secure, and accessible digital finance for users worldwide,” said a BLUZOR spokesperson. “We remain committed to shaping the future of blockchain and AI integration while creating lasting value for investors.”



