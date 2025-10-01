Cosmo5 launches to lead the AI omni-marketing revolution

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the official launch of Cosmo5, an international omni-channel marketing intelligence group built for the era of AI-driven brand engagement. Cosmo5, formerly known as Labelium Group, a digital agency launched in 2001, has rapidly grown into a global leader with teams in 18 countries across four continents. Cosmo5 specializes in delivering next-generation intelligence, redefining how brands approach search and discoverability, customer insights and full-funnel execution.

Launching at a pivotal moment for the marketing industry, Cosmo5 enters the market as artificial intelligence redefines not only how marketing is practiced, but how people behave, search and engage with brands. In an era of omni-search and media convergence, where consumers encounter brands across voice, visual, text, social and predictive platforms, Cosmo5’s multilayer approach of interpreting all forms of intelligence – artificial, strategic, emotional, operational and ethical – has never been more relevant. Cosmo5’s expertise is decoding the algorithms driving buyer behaviors that help forward-looking brands show up with relevance and impact, everywhere it matters.

“Born in search, our digital DNA means we’ve mastered algorithms from Day One,” said Alexis de Laurens, Cosmo5 CEO Americas. “As Cosmo5, we are uniting our deep strategic expertise and specialist execution in a new streamlined structure to help brands navigate the new era of intelligence, AI and algorithms that have disrupted the search, social and digital media landscape for modern marketers. Understanding the consumer remains essential, but mastering the algorithmic layer is now crucial to generating value for our customers, and we are the right partner for that.”

At the heart of Cosmo5’s offering are five key business areas to help the world’s most forward-looking brands stay ahead of the curve:

Media: Driving growth and precision across paid, earned and owned touchpoints including social, search, feed management, retail media / marketplaces and programmatic (CTV, OLV, DOOH, display, etc.).

Driving growth and precision across paid, earned and owned touchpoints including social, search, feed management, retail media / marketplaces and programmatic (CTV, OLV, DOOH, display, etc.). Commerce: Building frictionless experiences that convert across digital and physical retail.

Building frictionless experiences that convert across digital and physical retail. Creative: Crafting bold, culturally attuned storytelling that cuts through.

Crafting bold, culturally attuned storytelling that cuts through. Data: Harnessing analytics and intelligence to drive real-time, personalized experiences.

Harnessing analytics and intelligence to drive real-time, personalized experiences. Technology: Engineering digital infrastructures that enable speed, scalability and innovation.



Cosmo5 already counts some of the world’s leading brands among its clients, including L'Oréal, LVMH, LG, Micron, LEGO, Ancestry, Meta, Warner Bros, Zadig & Voltaire, Christie's, Ardene, Thread Collective, Moose Knuckles, Michelin and more.

About Cosmo5

Cosmo5 is an international omni-channel marketing intelligence group powered by 1,300 experts in 18 countries across four continents. Founded in 2001 as Labelium Group, as Cosmo5, the agency connects a constellation of 23 group companies under one shared identity.

Cosmo5 leverages the connected power of Media, Commerce, Creative, Data and Technology to deliver integrated transformation solutions based on comprehensive market insights, helping the world’s most forward-looking brands stay ahead of the curve. Supported by over 200 tech partners and platforms, Cosmo5’s connected ecosystem enables brands to confidently navigate the new era of intelligence.

www.cosmo5.com

Media Contacts

Agile Minds Collective

hello@agilemindscollective.com