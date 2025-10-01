Exceeding Beyond Expectations: Unlock Your Way with VOOPOO DRAG S3 & DRAG X3





SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOOPOO proudly introduces the next evolution in vaping excellence: DRAG S3 and DRAG X3. Both devices share a unified CMF design yet are tailored for distinctly different users. The DRAG S3 delivers a maximum power of 60W in a compact form with a built-in battery, making it ideal for MTL users. Its counterpart, the DRAG X3, offers a maximum power of 80W high output and supports an external battery, catering to DTL enthusiasts.

Flexible Power Options to Suit Every Lifestyle

The DRAG S3 comes with a highly efficient built-in 3000 mAh battery, offering 25% more capacity than DRAG S2 while maintaining a compact design. Meanwhile, the DRAG X3 supports an external 18650 or 21700 single battery, providing adaptable power for extended use. Whether you prefer the flexibility of an external battery or the convenience of a built-in one, VOOPOO has you covered.

Leading-Edge Capacitive Touch Activation Technology

Both devices feature the advanced capacitive unlock sensor. This cutting-edge technology allows instant unlocking with a simple finger touch and automatically locks when released, enhancing safety and preventing accidental activation. Additionally, it also supports traditional button unlock. The flexible design allows users to seamlessly switch between modes based on their preference and situation.

PnP X Platform and Ergonomic Design

The DRAG S3 and DRAG X3 integrate VOOPOO’s advanced PnP X Platform, compatible with PnP X Cartridges (DTL/MTL) for consistent flavor throughout up to 100 mL of e-liquid without coil burnout. The DRAG S3 offers a compact 0.96-inch TFT display for improved portability, while the DRAG X3 features a 1.65-inch touchscreen. Both devices combine zinc alloy and leather for a durable, ergonomic grip designed for all-day comfort.





VOOPOO is celebrating its 8th anniversary with a comprehensive brand refresh, upgrading its philosophy, positioning, and visual identity. The latest DRAG series features packaging in "energetic yellow", which represents passion, vitality, and breakthrough. To mark this occasion, VOOPOO has also launched special activities on its official website. This renewal underscores VOOPOO’s commitment to innovation and high-quality vaping experiences, continually pushing the boundaries of design and performance for users worldwide.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

Company: Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Victor Liu

Email: victor@voopootech.com

Website: www.voopoo.com

Telephone: 18501548754

City: Shenzhen

