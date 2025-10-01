The World Market for AI in Tourism is Set to Grow by $8.33 Billion at 30% CAGR: Analysis of Key Trends and Strategies Shaping the Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Tourism Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in tourism market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand by USD 8.33 billion from 2024 to 2029, achieving a robust CAGR of 30%. This growth is driven by a surge in demand for hyper-personalized travel experiences, the imperative for operational efficiency, and the integration of big data with rapid AI advancements.

The market report offers a comprehensive analysis of current trends, growth drivers, and industry challenges. It further enriches the understanding through a multi-source synthesis, ensuring a reliable and holistic market view.

The industry's segmentation highlights its technological diversity across machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and robotics. Deployment models in focus include cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid, catering to varying enterprise needs. Application areas such as customer service chatbots, personalized recommendations, smart booking systems, and payment security underline AI's transformative potential within tourism.

Global reach is another critical aspect, with notable activities in North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The shift toward conversational commerce and emerging AI technologies for sustainability signal a future-ready market. These shifts are supported by accelerating generative AI applications, advancing operational excellence through hyper-automation.

Strategic vendor analysis is integral, with reports providing insights on key players such as AltexSoft Inc, Amadeus IT Group SA, Amazon Web Services Inc., and others. These insights are crucial for enhancing market positioning, aligning with upcoming trends, and navigating potential challenges to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

The report further elaborates on market aspects by analyzing profit, pricing strategies, competition, and promotions. It reveals the industry's dynamics by identifying influential forces, supported by extensive primary and secondary data research. Through a blend of qualitative and quantitative research, the study delivers detailed vendor assessments and forecasts for accurate market growth predictions.

Overall, the AI in tourism market is set for expansive growth. Its evolution is marked by technological integrations, evolving consumer expectations, and a focus on strategic vendor alliances. This creates a promising landscape for stakeholders seeking to harness AI's full potential within the tourism sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Analysis 2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria 2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation 2.3 Factors of disruption 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape 3.1 Market ecosystem 3.2 Market characteristics 3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing 4.1 Market definition 4.2 Market segment analysis 4.3 Market size 2024 4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size

6 Five Forces Analysis 6.1 Five forces summary 6.2 Bargaining power of buyers 6.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 6.4 Threat of new entrants 6.5 Threat of substitutes 6.6 Threat of rivalry 6.7 Market condition

7 Market Segmentation by Technology 7.1 Market segments 7.2 Comparison by Technology 7.3 ML and DL - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 7.4 NLP - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 7.5 Computer vision - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 7.6 Robotics and automation - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 7.8 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Market Segmentation by Deployment 8.1 Market segments 8.2 Comparison by Deployment 8.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

9 Market Segmentation by Application 9.1 Market segments 9.2 Comparison by Application 9.3 Customer service and chatbots - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.4 Personalized travel recommendations - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.5 Smart booking systems - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.6 Fraud detection and payment security - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.8 Market opportunity by Application

10 Customer Landscape

11 Geographic Landscape 11.1 Geographic segmentation 11.2 Geographic comparison 11.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.8 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.9 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.13 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.14 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.15 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.16 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.17 Australia - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints 12.1 Market drivers 12.2 Market challenges 12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges 12.4 Market opportunities/restraints

13 Competitive Landscape 13.1 Overview 13.2 Competitive Landscape 13.3 Landscape disruption 13.4 Industry risks

14 Competitive Analysis 14.1 Companies profiled 14.2 Company ranking index 14.3 Market positioning of companies 14.4 AltexSoft Inc. 14.5 Amadeus IT Group SA 14.6 Amazon Web Services Inc. 14.7 Appier Group Inc. 14.8 Devox Software 14.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. 14.10 International Business Machines Corp. 14.11 Microsoft Corp. 14.12 NVIDIA Corp. 14.13 Sabre Corp. 14.14 Salesforce Inc. 14.15 SAS Institute Inc. 14.16 Snowflake Inc. 14.17 Travelport L.P. 14.18 Virtusa Corp.

15 Appendix 15.1 Scope of the report 15.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist 15.3 Currency conversion rates for US$ 15.4 Research methodology 15.5 Data procurement 15.6 Data validation 15.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing 15.8 Data synthesis 15.9 360 degree market analysis 15.10 List of abbreviations



