MorningAI Unveils Autonomous Growth Platform for Brands

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MorningAI today announced the first autonomous growth platform that puts enterprise-level marketing capabilities into the hands of every business. Brands simply enter their company website and can have work done for them: content created, competitors analyzed, and strategies refined.

"The market leader shouldn’t be determined by which company has the biggest budget," said Chris Curtis, Founder and CEO of MorningAI. "We’re giving teams autonomous solutions so a small team running a local coffee shop can compete with a corporate giant."

From Reactive to Proactive Marketing

Most marketing teams are still using expensive agencies and traditional software with generic template libraries that still demand hours of manual work. MorningAI eliminates that. Just set your goals and the platform autonomously creates personalized strategies with high quality content to help you sell your brand and your products.

MorningAI monitors the market, identifies opportunities and generates marketing assets for multiple channels and formats - all without requiring human intervention.





"We see a future where users aren’t prompting an AI chatbot a hundred times a day," Curtis explained. "Humans should set the direction, provide the guardrails and give final approval. Let the machines do the tedious work."

MorningAI's autonomous capabilities are powered by five intelligence systems that understand each brand at an enterprise level - in seconds. Brands simply enter their website URL and MorningAI instantly ingests thousands of data points about their brand, customers and products to begin executing personalized campaigns in minutes.

"This is self-driving for marketing," Curtis said. "Just as autonomous vehicles handle the mechanics of driving while you focus on vision and customers, MorningAI understands your customers and your products - delivering marketing content that converts."

Leveling the Playing Field

Curtis, former marketing executive at Anheuser-Busch InBev and consultant to Fortune 50 CMOs at McKinsey & Company, founded MorningAI after watching small businesses lose against enterprise competitors with unlimited resources.

"Most small businesses don't close their doors because they have bad ideas. They lose because big corporations outspend them," Curtis said.





Co-developed with brand marketing teams over two years, MorningAI solves the real-world challenges that prevent small teams from competing at scale: the late nights writing copy, the weekends analyzing competitors, the endless content creation that keeps them from thinking strategically.

"The category-defining brands of tomorrow won't be built by whoever has the biggest team and the most money," Curtis added. "They'll be built by whoever has the boldest vision and the best growth platform."

Availability

Join the waitlist today at waitlist.morningai.com to secure early access. MorningAI will be available in early 2026.

About MorningAI

MorningAI is building the first autonomous growth platform to democratize world-class marketing. Founded in San Francisco by Chris Curtis, former McKinsey consultant and Anheuser-Busch executive, MorningAI enables small teams to achieve enterprise-level impact through proactive AI that handles strategy, creative production, and multi-channel execution. Learn more at www.morningai.com .

