Primary.Health Launches Nation's First Advanced Newborn Screening Case Management Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primary.Health today announced its innovative Newborn Screening Case Management platform that transforms how state and territory health departments manage critical newborn screening (NBS) programs. This comprehensive solution delivers centralized case management, automated follow-up tracking, and real-time analytics—ensuring every baby receives timely screening, follow-up evaluations, and intervention.

With more than 3.6 million newborns screened annually in the United States – ideally within their first 24-48 hours of life – every moment counts. Primary.Health’s modern, intuitive NBS platform addresses programs' longstanding challenges in newborn screening, where manual processes and outdated systems can delay follow-up work and interventions during the critical early weeks of life.

Primary.Health will showcase the technology at the APHL Newborn Screening Symposium (October 5-9, New Providence, RI, Booth #106).

Of all babies screened nationally each year, more than 14,000 are identified with serious or life-altering conditions such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, phenylketonuria, and critical congenital heart defects that require immediate follow-up through NBS systems. Primary.Health NBS technology positions health departments and providers to nimbly respond to and follow up on newborns’ critical screening results.

Comprehensive Case Management from Birth Through Treatment

The Primary.Health Newborn Screening Case Management unified platform delivers instant insights from birth, with complete follow-up management capabilities:

Centralized Case Management : Integrates all newborn screening activities for hearing, Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD), and bloodspot screening

: Integrates all newborn screening activities for hearing, Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD), and bloodspot screening Daily Action Lists : Eliminates manual case monitoring with intelligent alerts, ensuring timely follow-up, intervention, and resolution

: Eliminates manual case monitoring with intelligent alerts, ensuring timely follow-up, intervention, and resolution Unified Patient Records : Captures complete medical history from birth through follow-ups with seamless record merging across name changes, patient mismatches, and duplicate records

: Captures complete medical history from birth through follow-ups with seamless record merging across name changes, patient mismatches, and duplicate records Real-Time Integration : Enables bidirectional data connections with public health labs, vital records, and state and federal agencies

: Enables bidirectional data connections with public health labs, vital records, and state and federal agencies Analytics & Reporting : Offers pre-built and custom dashboards, real-time performance metrics, and compliance monitoring

: Offers pre-built and custom dashboards, real-time performance metrics, and compliance monitoring Self-Service Customization: Add new diseases and workflows and configure role-based access without IT support





The mobile-friendly, HIPAA-secure platform enables remote work capabilities, with system integrations deployed in weeks, not years. State and territory NBS teams benefit from rapid workflow modifications without the traditional lengthy development cycles.

Built for Evolution with Deep Domain Knowledge

Primary.Health developed the platform with guidance from experienced newborn screening program advisors who understand the complexities of population-level screening operations. The customizable system adapts to each state's unique screening requirements, clinical guidelines, and regulatory environment while maintaining the flexibility to evolve with emerging screening needs and methodologies.

"We’re not just delivering software—we’re forging a trusted partnership with public health programs who know that every minute counts in newborn screening,” said Primary.Health CEO Andrew Kobylinski. “Our technology is purpose-built to accelerate action, strengthen care coordination, and empower states to safeguard the health of every newborn from day one.”

National Rollout and Future Expansion

Primary.Health is in talks with state and territory health departments seeking to modernize their newborn screening infrastructure by adopting this new standard for NBS technology, Kobylinski said.

Early detection provides lifelong protection, and the Primary.Health platform ensures state health departments have the modern technology tools necessary to fulfill this critical public health mission.

About Primary.Health

Primary.Health develops innovative healthcare technology solutions to halt the spread of diseases and lessen the severity of all illnesses. Based in San Francisco, the company partners with public and private entities to modernize critical health infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency, and improve health outcomes.

