HauntWorld Magazine Unveils Its 2025 List of the 13 Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country

- HauntWorld reviewed more than 200 haunted houses across the United States and Canada to create the 2025 list of the 13 scariest haunted houses -

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HauntWorld, (www.Hauntworld.com) the industry experts on all things haunted houses announced today its annual list of the 13 scariest haunted houses in North America.

The 2025 list includes:

Cutting Edge Haunted House in Fort Worth, Texas is a dark attraction filled with terrifying live actors, amazing special effects and incredible monsters. It is an intense, multi-story, multi-themed haunted attraction located in a 100-year-old abandoned meat packing plant in a section of Fort Worth historically dubbed as “Hell’s Half Acre.” Bennett’s Curse in Baltimore, Maryland is known for its dark medieval themes, intense scares, and larger-than-life monsters that blends cinematic set design, cutting-edge animatronics, and passionate live actors to create a truly immersive horror experience. Erebus in Pontiac, Michigan specializes in delivering an unforgettable, spine-chilling experience with four floors of immersive terror where guests encounter horrifying monsters, otherworldly environments, and live actors that pull them deeper into the nightmare. Fear Factory in Salt Lake City, Utah is Salt Lake City’s only truly haunted attraction with more than 11 documented historical deaths and made up of 6 buildings, up to 6 stories high, with 2 underground passages, more than 100 nightly actors and so scary it requires a waiver to be signed prior to entry. Haunted Overload in Lee, New Hampshire is like stepping into a spine-chilling world where every shadow hides a secret and every corner echoes with the whispers of the past where visitors encounter terrifying creatures, from sinister scarecrows to tormented spirits, as they navigate through chilling scenes and heart-pounding surprises. Hell’s Gate in Lockport, Illinois is a truly terrifying interactive experience, where guests must not only find the haunted house in the forest, but must also find their way out through a gauntlet of more than 40 rooms, 150 live actors and more than 45 minutes of sheer terror. Darkness in St. Louis, Missouri features more than 160 scary animations, up to 60 live actors, special FX, amazing set design and screams around every corner. Factory of Terror in Canton, Ohio is a full Halloween destination. As a record-breaking attraction, we bring Northeast Ohio’s best and biggest scares with even more immersive experiences, screams, thrills, five themed bars where guests can relax, recover, and party, complete with a dazzling LED dance floor. Kersey Valley Spookywoods in Archdale, North Carolina delivers an unforgettable plunge into terror by blending eerie landscapes with spine-chilling scares to create an immersive horror experience where visitors navigate through a maze of nightmarish scenes, including haunted houses, bone-chilling woods, and movie sets in ICONS. Dent School House in Cincinnati, Ohio forces attendees to relive the legend of a murderous Janitor and find out the truth about what went on behind the walls of Cincinnati’s Halloween Tradition through a fully immersive attraction that attacks attendees' every sense. Headless Horsemen in Ulster Park, New York is an immersive experience featuring a theatrical hayride, walking trail, and eleven other haunted attractions featuring stunt performers, trained actors, monsters, pyrotechnics, professional illusions, and a cast and crew of over 250. 13th Gate in Baton Rouge, Louisiana takes visitors through 13 nightmarish realms and is known for its extreme ultra-realism whose level of detail, set design, and special effects combined with their impressive actors and incredible makeup effects can only be compared to a Hollywood movie. Georgetown Morgue in Seattle, Washington has a history of thousands of funeral preparations, cremations, and the processing of animal carcasses and holds what is considered to be the most horrifying unsolved crime in Seattle history where nine members of their staff were forced into the crematorium chamber and no one survived, nor were suspects ever identified.





“The haunted houses on our 2025 list work tirelessly to innovate and leave a lasting impact on our industry and are the cream of the crop when it comes to finding new ways to entertain Halloween enthusiasts,” said Larry Kirchner, Founder and President of HauntWorld. “Every year our team visits and reviews more than 200 haunted houses across the United States and Canada to compile a list based on firsthand knowledge that our readers know they can rely on to find the biggest, scariest and best haunted houses in the world.”

Over the last two decades, HauntWorld has reviewed more than 5,000 haunted attractions, providing reviews of each one to give readers and fans around the country detailed accounts of what to expect at each of these attractions. Every year the editors select the top 13 scariest haunted houses and releases the list to the public ahead of the Halloween season.

“There are many great haunted attractions in our industry, but none have made a bigger impact than the 13 haunted attractions on this year’s list,” continued Kirchner. “These haunts work hard year-round to innovate and identify new ways to scare their guests and create lasting memories that keep them coming back year after year.”

