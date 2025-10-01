Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 58 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
1 October 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 24 – 30 September 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|2,821,500
|780,397,606
|24 September 2025
|22,000
|235.95
|5,190,900
|25 September 2025
|22,000
|237.90
|5,233,800
|26 September 2025
|22,000
|238.11
|5,238,420
|29 September 2025
|20,000
|237.61
|4,752,200
|30 September 2025
|20,000
|236.13
|4,722,600
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|2,927,500
|805,535,526
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 3,374,356 B shares corresponding to 1.59 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 24 – 30 September 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
