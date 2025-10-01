Dekuma to Present Next-Generation Rubber & Plastics Machines at K 2025

DONGGUAN, China, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dekuma, a global leader in advanced rubber and plastics machinery, will showcase its latest flagship solutions at K 2025, the world's premier trade fair for plastics and rubber, from October 8–15 in Düsseldorf, Germany. At Hall 15, Booth A37, Dekuma will introduce the DKM-RV200 Rubber Injection Molding Machine and the DKM-SJ25-120V Corrugated Pipe Forming Machine, designed to boost efficiency, precision, and reliability across automotive, industrial, and energy sectors.





The DKM-RV200 vertical rubber injection machine sets a new benchmark in productivity. Featuring optimized plasticization and injection systems, high-strength insulation plates, and dual-seal clamping cylinders, it ensures stable operation and reduces energy consumption by up to 40%. Backed by robust hydraulics and ±0.05% stroke control, the machine delivers consistent quality, making it ideal for sealing components in automotive, power, and industrial applications.

Engineered for high-speed, high-precision pipe production, the DKM-SJ25-120V excels in corrugated pipe forming. Adjustable modules prevent misalignment, while a honeycomb vacuum design maintains dimensional stability. A powerful cooling system enables production at up to 15 m/min, and dual torque protection ensures safe operation. Supporting PA, PP, PE, and EVOH materials, it serves as the core of Dekuma's multi-layer nylon pipe lines for automotive and industrial use.

Dekuma combines German-engineered components with European-quality standards to address critical industry challenges, including EV fluid management, composite hoses, and automotive part bottlenecks. Beyond machinery, Dekuma provides comprehensive services such as personalized consulting, 24/7 support, spare parts delivery, on-site maintenance, and training programs, fostering long-term client partnerships.

Dekuma invites industry professionals to visit Hall 15, Booth A37 at K 2025 to experience these innovations firsthand, engage with experts, and explore the future of rubber injection molding and plastic pipe extrusion.

About Dekuma

Dekuma is a global leader in rubber injection molding and plastic pipe extrusion. Its rubber injection molding machines are widely trusted in new energy vehicles and power systems worldwide, while its plastic pipe extruder machines hold a leading market share in China's automotive fuel and electrical conduit applications.

With nearly 30 years of experience in manufacturing rubber machines and extrusion equipment, Dekuma has earned the trust of over 1,500 clients across more than 50 countries. The company's rubber equipment for automotive sealing strips has been selected by well-known European auto parts manufacturers and widely praised for both its stability and precision. Dekuma has also introduced extrusion machines tailored to the food industry, featuring optimized materials, accurate temperature control, and enhanced sealing for safe production, earning the trust of leading European enterprises.

Combining German-engineered technology with customer-focused services, Dekuma delivers high-performance solutions and maintains a strong international industry presence.

