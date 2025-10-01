Maxion Therapeutics Appoints Joel Edwards as Chief Business Officer

Cambridge, UK, 1 October 2025 – Maxion Therapeutics (“Maxion”), a biotechnology company developing antibody-based KnotBody® drugs for ion channel and G protein coupled receptor (GPCR)-driven diseases, today announces the appointment of Joel Edwards as Chief Business Officer (CBO), effective immediately.

Joel brings over 25 years of global experience in corporate strategy, operations, business development and alliance management, having secured more than $3.5 billion in strategic partnering revenue from top 20 pharmaceutical companies. He has overseen multiple collaborations leading to FDA approvals and commercial launches, including Kynarmo®, Spinraza®, and Tegsedi®. His expertise in partnering novel platforms and assets in cardiometabolic, oncology, neurology, and rare disease areas, will be instrumental as Maxion advances its KnotBody® technology targeting complex membrane proteins in multiple indications.

Prior to joining Maxion, Joel served as CBO at Abilita Therapeutics and Biosion where he closed major discovery collaborations and licensing transactions with Orion, ImmunoGen, and Pyxis Oncology. He has acted as a Senior Strategic Advisor, providing business development guidance to multiple private startup biotech companies, including Creyon Bio where he played a key role in negotiating terms for their discovery collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. He also held various leadership positions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals, where he most recently had an instrumental role in the commercial launch of Tegsedi® and led numerous strategic initiatives to enable Ionis’ current commercialization capabilities. Earlier in his career, Joel completed formative business and R&D posts at Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Arndt Schottelius, MD PhD, CEO, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Joel to our executive team. Joel’s impressive global business development expertise and strong industry network will be key as we advance partnering discussions for our KnotBody® platform and programmes. He has an exceptional track record of securing and managing highly successful collaboration agreements, particularly in the US, and his addition to our team and being US-based will help in securing value-creating partnerships and extending Maxion’s global presence.”

Chief Business Officer, Joel Edwards, added: “I am excited to lead the Company’s business development efforts and work with Maxion’s exceptional leadership team, with their proven track records of innovation and success. The Company’s KnotBody® technology and proprietary pipeline show immense promise for addressing ion channel and GPCR-driven diseases that were previously untreatable with antibody-based drugs which could lead to transformational outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.”

Joel holds an MBA from Colorado State University, an MS from New Mexico Highlands University, and a BS from Ball State University.





