Weatherford Launches Industrial Intelligence at FWRD 2025

HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of Weatherford Industrial Intelligence, a breakthrough digital portfolio unveiled at the Company’s flagship FWRD 2025 Technology Conference in Houston.

Weatherford sees the next industry-defining leap in the fusion of physical operations with data foundations and cross-disciplinary execution. Weatherford Industrial Intelligence is a portfolio that moves beyond simply collecting data or controlling assets by contextualizing the physical world through physics-based and data-driven software. This approach delivers actionable insights for every end user, from engineers to executives, resulting in greater reliability, improved efficiency, and elevated performance across the energy value chain.

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented, “Weatherford Industrial Intelligence empowers our customers to accelerate adoption, regardless of infrastructure maturity, by integrating our software, our partners’ software, and our customers’ systems with any hardware. With domain intelligence embedded at the edge and grounded in decades of engineering expertise, we deliver automation that drives safer operations, greater efficiency, and stronger returns.”

Key Technology Highlights

At the forefront of these advancements is the integration of Modern Edge, which provides operators with the ability to scale work processes efficiently while maintaining economic returns. This approach empowers customers to modernize their edge operations, facilitate autonomous production, and offers flexibility to expand operations, while optimizing resource usage and reducing costs.

Weatherford Autonomous Surveillance Platform (WASP) – Provides full-time remote visibility above, below, and on-surface infrastructure and assets using a network of distributed fiber optic systems, cameras, and IoT devices.

R2TUs Edge Device Family – Family of Edge Devices with embedded physics and empirical models, as well as network models that are self-connected and powered to deliver closed-loop automation in the field.

MetaFlow Virtual Flow Meter (VFM) – Delivers accurate, real-time flow measurements using AI and physics-based models in conjunction with existing and new flow meters.



Weatherford is also advancing its own unified data model through its Synsera Unified Data Model, which normalizes multi-asset, multigeneration asset metadata across operations into a structure of the customers’ choosing. By combining operational and financial analysis into an API-supported framework, the platform enables smarter decision-making and streamlined workflows across facilities.

Weatherford Canvas – A no-code data science environment specifically for industrial operations that enables domain engineers to perform advanced data science analysis without programming knowledge and with out-of-the-box models for popular domain specific challenges.

Engineer's Briefcase – A digital toolkit equipping field and surveillance engineers with AI-powered tools including document digitization, field data transcription, image recognition and language translation for field use, dedicated to integrated asset teams.

Doppl Digital Twin – Offers interactive visualization and embedded simulation capabilities, giving the customer the ability to build their own digital twin, regardless of hardware, edge, SCADA, and data repository choices.



In addition, the WFRD Software Launchpad gives customers a single, comprehensive industrial SaaS platform to manage all of their software needs. By eliminating the complexity of navigating multiple systems and vendors, the Launchpad provides a secure and centralized point of access for all Weatherford and partner-built applications while also giving customers the ability to publish their own applications to be consumed across the enterprise.

StrataCore Foundation Modeling – An industry first, production foundational model allowing the customer to derive behavioral insights, performance benchmarking against similar assets globally, and a physics-based SME powered by petroleum-engineering foundations to interact with, enhancing operations and decision-making while training customer AI.

StrataCore Foundation Modeling – An industry first, production foundational model allowing the customer to derive behavioral insights, performance benchmarking against similar assets globally, and a physics-based SME powered by petroleum-engineering foundations to interact with, enhancing operations and decision-making while training customer AI.

Builds on our proven ForeSite® suite, Centro® well construction optimization platform, PetroVisorTM unified data platform, and EcoVisor ESG platform, delivering a fully integrated portfolio that drives efficiency, sustainability, and smarter decision-making across the energy value chain.

For more information on Weatherford Industrial Intelligence and how it transforms operations across the energy industry, please visit intelligence.weatherford.com.

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company conducts business in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 17,300 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 310 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

