CMS New Technology Add-On Payment Expands Access to RECELL® for Patients with Non-Burn Acute Wounds

Hospitals may receive up to $4,875 in added reimbursement when using RECELL to treat non-burn full-thickness acute wounds resulting from trauma or surgery

Effective October 1, the add-on payment eases financial barriers, supporting broader use of RECELL





VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical®, Inc. (ASX: AVH, NASDAQ: RCEL), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company, today announced that beginning October 1, 2025, hospitals across the U.S. will be eligible for New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) reimbursement from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) when RECELL is used to treat acute, non-burn trauma and surgical full-thickness wounds.

This designation will remain in effect through September 30, 2026, providing hospitals with supplemental reimbursement of up to $4,875 per case in addition to the standard CMS payment. The NTAP was granted under CMS’ alternative NTAP pathway, which recognizes the transformative nature of products that have received Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“With only a select number of technologies reaching this milestone each year, CMS’s NTAP decision underscores the clinical value and innovation of RECELL,” said Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “By lowering financial barriers for hospitals, CMS is helping ensure that more patients can benefit from RECELL, which treats acute wounds effectively while requiring less donor skin and easing the challenges of recovery.”

Skin grafting is the standard of care for full-thickness acute wounds resulting from trauma or surgery. However, skin grafting requires the harvesting of a significant amount of donor skin, resulting in a larger wound to the patient. Significant pain, delayed healing, risk of infection, the potential need for multiple procedures, discoloration, and scarring are associated with donor site wounds.

RECELL is used by healthcare professionals to prepare a suspension of Spray-On Skin™ cells from a small sample of the patient’s own healthy skin. A multicenter, randomized-controlled trial published in the Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery (2024) demonstrated that RECELL, when used with a widely meshed autograft, achieved wound closure just as effectively as standard skin grafting while requiring 27% less donor skin. Healing and safety outcomes were comparable between the two groups, showing that RECELL can reduce donor site complications without compromising results.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the rights to manufacture and exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx™, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including thermal burn and trauma wounds, with regulatory clearances in Europe, and excluding RECELL GO, in Australia and Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com .

