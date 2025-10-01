Genetec continues to expand its share of the global access control software market, according to latest Omdia report

MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the newly released 2025 Access Control Report from global research firm Omdia, Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, continues to expand its share of the global access control software market, maintaining its #2 position worldwide*.

In an industry shaped by mergers and acquisitions, the report shows that Genetec achieved the highest organic global market share gain in on-premises access control software. For customers, partnering with a company focused on product innovation and stable growth rather than portfolio consolidation means they can plan long-term with confidence.

According to the Omdia report, Genetec also ranked as one of the fastest organically growing vendors in the Access Control as a service (ACaaS) segment in the Americas region, which represents more than 70% of the global market. This growth was propelled by the rapid adoption of Security Center SaaS, the company’s open, unified physical security cloud-based platform. Genetec has delivered ACaaS solutions since 2017, demonstrating its long-standing experience in helping organizations adopt cloud-based access control at their own pace.

Genetec retained its #2 position in the Americas for access control software market share, gained ground in EMEA, and remained among the top 10 providers in Asia Pacific*, where it once again recorded the region’s highest rate of organic growth.

According to Bryan Montany, Principal Research Analyst, Physical Security at Omdia, “The access control software market has been the fastest growing global driver of access control equipment sales over the past decade as the industry has become more software centric. Cloud-based solutions have emerged as a significant growth driver due to their scalability and their enhanced data processing capabilities. The strong organic growth achieved by Genetec demonstrates the appeal of its flexible deployment options, broad interoperability with third-party hardware, and unified security systems platform.”

Genetec access control solutions scale seamlessly from a single site to global deployments and give organizations the flexibility to run fully on-premises, in the cloud, or to deploy with a mix of both. Built on an open architecture, Genetec eliminates vendor lock-in and lets customers choose the hardware and third-party integrations that best meet their needs. Access control in Genetec Security Center and Security Center SaaS can also be unified with video, intrusion, communications, and other systems in a single interface, delivering stronger situational awareness and more efficient operations.

In addition to its 2025 access control report, Omdia recently released its 2025 Video Surveillance & Analytics Report, which showed that Genetec retained its #1 position worldwide in video surveillance software, and is also ranked #1 globally in the broader category that combines video surveillance software and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS).

“For more than 25 years, our development strategy has focused on anticipating customer needs and delivering practical innovations. The consistent year-over-year growth noted by analysts in the access control and VMS markets is a testament to our long-standing commitment to open, unified systems, robust cybersecurity, and privacy by design,” said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering and Chief Security Officer at Genetec Inc.

*excluding China

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on a unified, open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company’s portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: https://www.genetec.com