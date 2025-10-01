TOMI Environmental Solutions Announces $175,000 Equipment Purchase by T.A.C.T., Signaling Continued Demand in Commercial Sector

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced the purchase of SteraMist iHP equipment and BIT Solution totaling $175,000 by Trauma and Casualty Team (T.A.C.T.) franchises, a premier provider of decontamination services with 18 franchises across the United States. T.A.C.T.’s adoption of SteraMist technology represents a key milestone in TOMI’s commercial growth strategy.

The purchase builds on a phased rollout that demonstrates T.A.C.T.’s confidence in SteraMist’s efficacy and efficiency. In the first quarter of 2025, one T.A.C.T. franchise acquired a SteraPak unit, which was quickly followed by two additional locations purchasing SteraPaks in the following quarter. By the third quarter of this year, all participating franchises had upgraded to include Environment Systems – TOMI’s advanced, whole-room decontamination delivery system – further expanding T.A.C.T.’s capabilities in biohazard remediation.

This progression not only validates the scalability of SteraMist iHP technology but also aligns with TOMI’s updated strategy to strengthen and expand its service network, supported by the recent launch of SteraMist Pro Certified educational platform and an expanding customer support management team.

"T.A.C.T. is committed to delivering the highest standards of safety and efficiency and SteraMist has proven to be a game-changer for our operations," said Brandon Martin, Owner of T.A.C.T. North Atlanta.

Charles Sanders, owner of T.A.C.T. Detroit, states, “We were excited to purchase SteraMist for mycotoxin remediation and have incorporated it throughout our business”.

"We've been thrilled with the exceptional support from the TOMI team, which has enabled seamless integration of SteraMist iHP technology into our operations," said Grant Henderson Owner of T.A.C.T. Middle Tennessee. "We look forward to championing and expanding its adoption across other T.A.C.T. locations, including my own, to tackle emerging challenges such as mold remediation that threaten public health and safety today."

A key market opportunity lies in combating mycotoxins, toxic compounds produced by molds that contaminate food, buildings, and environments. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mycotoxin exposure has increased by approximately 20-30% in the U.S. over the past decade, driven by factors such as climate change-induced flooding, poor agricultural storage, and rising indoor mold growth in humid regions. These toxins are particularly harmful, posing severe health risks including liver cancer, immunosuppression, respiratory issues, and neurological damage. In commercial settings, mycotoxin contamination can lead to costly shutdowns, legal liabilities, and health crises—issues that SteraMist iHP technology is uniquely equipped to address through its fast-acting, non-corrosive ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) mist, which penetrates hard-to-reach areas and eliminates mold and toxins without residue.

Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions, added, "This partnership with T.A.C.T. highlights the growth potential of our SteraMist iHP platform in the commercial sector. This expansion positions us for future growth across T.A.C.T.’s wider network, while creating recurring revenue opportunities from BIT Solution. Together we are prepared to address critical challenges, including addressing the rising threat of mold and mycotoxins in the U.S.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

