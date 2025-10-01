Planet Fitness Announces Partnership with BGC Canada to Support Youth Health and Wellness

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced a partnership with BGC Canada as part of the leading fitness provider’s ongoing commitment to advance youth wellbeing and create kinder communities. The partnership will kick off with a nation-wide fundraising campaign across all Planet Fitness clubs in Canada from October 1-31. Members can donate to BGC Canada by visiting their local Planet Fitness front desk or donating online.*

Planet Fitness is committed to ensuring that young people have access to welcoming and Judgement Free™ spaces that help foster confidence, resilience, and community connection. Planet Fitness’ Judgement Free Generation® initiative includes the creation of mini-Judgement Free Zones® complete with high quality strength and cardio equipment, branding, motivational signage and a non-intimidating environment where youth can focus on their fitness journeys.

“This partnership builds on our long-standing history of collaboration and our shared purpose of improving youth well-being to create healthier communities,” said McCall Gosselin, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. “With this partnership, we look forward to deepening our impact alongside BGC Canada for years to come.”

BGC Canada (formerly Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada) is the country’s largest child and youth serving organization, providing safe, inclusive spaces for nearly 150,000 young people across more than 600 diverse communities. Through community-based programs, BGC Canada helps kids and teens develop essential life skills by offering food security, physical and mental wellness support, and academic assistance.

“Our partnership with Planet Fitness is a true testament of the potential we see in Canadian youth to prioritize health and wellness,” said Owen Charters, President & CEO of BGC Canada. “By working with Planet Fitness, we can now extend programs that promote physical and mental wellness, inclusion and kindness – giving more youth the tools and confidence they need to succeed. The scale of this partnership also unlocks new opportunities at a local level, strengthening our ability to create and adapt programs that meet the evolving needs of young people across Canada.”

As part of the collaboration, Planet Fitness will also provide free one-year PF Black Card® memberships to the 2025 BGC Canada Youth of the Year honorees in Oshawa, Toronto, London and Ottawa in Ontario, and Leduc in Alberta, to help them start or continue their fitness journeys in a welcoming space.

Planet Fitness already has more members than any other fitness brand. And now, while supporting this meaningful cause, Planet Fitness is making fitness accessible for all through its October sale. Now until October 9, new members can join for just $1 enrollment, with memberships starting at only $15/month.

*Canada members can donate at bgcdonors.donorsupport.co/page/FUNZKJEGXLH.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,762 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About BGC Canada

For 125 years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada’s largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at over 600 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

Media Contacts

Heather Pearson, Public Relations Manager

603-957-4661

press@pfhq.com

Kristen Scollard

Narrative XPR

Kristen.scollard@narrativexpr.com