Skyward Specialty Launches New Industry-First Well Decommissioning Solution

HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.™ (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Specialty” or “the Company”), a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, announced the launch of Skyward Specialty EndWell Protection, an industry-first well decommissioning solution built on an escrow-secured bond model.

Recent disruptions in the energy sector have highlighted gaps in traditional surety solutions, leading to tightened collateral requirements and reduced market capacity. With many surety providers now limiting support to only investment-grade accounts, Skyward Specialty recognized a critical need for a more transparent and reliable approach to decommissioning bonds.

“EndWell Protection’s escrow model uses an innovative collateral strategy that simplifies qualification for surety credit and affords oil and gas companies a fast, efficient way to secure their bonds,” said Chris Gagnon, senior vice president, head of commercial Surety. “After a year of working with other industry experts on this model, we believe it is the future surety solution for this segment of the energy sector.”

“Skyward Specialty EndWell Protection is a unique, first-of-its-kind solution. Chris and his team strategically designed it to meet the market’s call for capacity while offering peace of mind to regulators and reinsurers,” said Matt Semeraro, president of Surety. “It’s also another example of us executing on our ‘Rule Our Niche’ strategy, which enables us to identify niche places in underserved markets and develop high-quality, specialized solutions to meet the unmet needs of our customers.”

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through nine underwriting divisions — Accident & Health, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, Captives, Construction & Energy Solutions, Global Property, Professional Lines, Specialty Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty’s subsidiary insurance companies consist of Great Midwest Insurance Company, Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Mendez

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

726-245-8384

jmendez@skywardinsurance.com

Investor Contact

Natalie Schoolcraft

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

614-494-4988

nschoolcraft@skywardinsurance.com