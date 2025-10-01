Birchtech to Present at the Noble Emerging Growth Conference on October 9, 2025

CORSICANA, Texas, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) ("Birchtech" or the "Company"), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced that management will attend the upcoming Noble Capital Markets October 2025 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference, on October 8-9, 2025.

Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of Birchtech, is scheduled to present at the conference, as well as host one on one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event as follows:

Noble Conference Presentation

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Format: Webcasted Presentation + 1x1 Meetings

Webcast: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_125441/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=NOBLE_INVESTOR

Richard MacPherson commented: "The Noble Capital Markets Conference comes at an opportune time as we continue executing our ‘business-first’ approach to licensing and strategic growth. With a rapidly growing base of utilities now under license agreements from our continued patent protection efforts, with over a dozen license and/or supply agreements reached since 2019, we’re seeing tangible results that provide meaningful cash to advance commercialization of our water treatment technologies. We look forward to updating investors on our progress, including anticipated near-term revenue contributions from our water business and the continued build-out of a strong foundation leveraging both our patented SEA air technology and emerging water solutions."

Registration is required for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at BCHT@mzgroup.us.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, serving as America’s Clean Coal and Clean Water Company by delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech’s business, as well as any revenue guidance provided. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

BCHT@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us