Dr. Anosh Ahmed Foundation and CEO: Anosh Ahmed Commits $1M Investment in ReliefWings to Advance Humanitarian Aid

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philanthropist Anosh Ahmed , CEO of PFOAA, together with the Dr. Anosh Ahmed Foundation, today announced a $1 million commitment to ReliefWings, an AI-powered drone initiative created to provide emergency aid to disaster-hit communities. The announcement comes as severe monsoon floods continue to displace millions across Pakistan and northern India, underscoring the urgent need for faster and more adaptable relief systems.

“By the time relief trucks get permits or cross floodwaters, people are already suffering,” said Anosh Ahmed. “Our goal is to create a system that moves quickly and gets supplies directly to those who need them most.”

The ReliefWings prototype fleet, targeted for pilot launch in mid-2026, is being developed to operate in disaster zones where infrastructure has collapsed. Planned features include:

Autonomous drone range of 10–15 km with payload capacity up to 20 kg

Solar-powered, swarming-enabled coverage

Temperature-controlled containers for insulin, baby formula, and heat kits

AI-driven navigation and geospatial mapping



Ahmed’s investment builds on his history of supporting 30+ humanitarian campaigns across the U.S., Middle East, and South Asia through the Anosh Inc. Foundation. From food and school supply drives to disaster relief, he is now expanding efforts with technology-driven solutions.

“ReliefWings represents an opportunity to integrate innovation into disaster response,” he added.

Beyond South Asia, ReliefWings is intended for adaptation in other regions, including flood-prone areas in Bangladesh, wildfire zones in California, and conflict-affected areas across Africa and the Middle East.

