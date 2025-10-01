Telos Launches Xacta.ai, Dramatically Cutting Cyber Compliance Timelines with AI-Driven Automation

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leader in cyber risk management and compliance solutions, today announced the launch of Xacta.ai™ the AI capability at the core of the Xacta® cyber governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform. Xacta.ai helps organizations dramatically cut compliance timelines while delivering expert-level, real-time insights that transform how risk and compliance are managed.

“With Xacta.ai, we’re not just adding AI to cyber GRC – we’re redefining what’s possible,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “By uniting decades of cyber risk management and security compliance expertise with the latest AI innovations, we’re equipping organizations with the insight they need to move past reactive check-the-box compliance and take control of their risk management with greater clarity and confidence.”

Xacta.ai enables teams to integrate their unique content and expertise, then query it alongside existing data to uncover instant, actionable insights. The result: dramatically accelerated compliance processes and more informed decision-making.

“Organizations face mounting pressure to manage complex compliance obligations with speed and consistency,” said Michael Rasmussen, GRC Analyst and Pundit, GRC 20/20 Research. “By embedding years of regulatory and security expertise into AI-assisted workflows, Xacta.ai reduces manual effort, improves consistency, and enables faster, more informed decisions. This reflects a broader market trend of using AI not to replace governance, but to empower more effective and timely risk management.”

Time Savings and Efficiency Gains

In pilot testing, Xacta.ai reduced critical compliance tasks from 4–6 months to just nine days, and cut the time to generate a single control implementation statement from over an hour to less than five minutes – a 93% overall time savings.

AI That Understands Cyber GRC

Built on 25 years of in-the-field innovation, data, best practices and subject matter expertise, Xacta.ai gives you the equivalent of a team of seasoned experts trained in over two decades of GRC best practices and ready to answer your questions. Xacta.ai can be customized with your organization’s data, which enables precise, context-aware responses to complex GRC questions in seconds. Powered by real-time, pre-engineered prompts, AI-assisted data tagging, and a dynamic and trained retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), key capabilities of Xacta.ai include:

Instant Control Implementation : Prepare accurate, comprehensive control implementation statements in seconds.





: Prepare accurate, comprehensive control implementation statements in seconds. AI-Driven Control Validation : Generate tailored test procedures for your unique systems and components.





: Generate tailored test procedures for your unique systems and components. Risk Remediation : Receive and refine actionable remediation steps for identified risks and refine further in intuitive chat.





: Receive and refine actionable remediation steps for identified risks and refine further in intuitive chat. Contextual Risk Insights : Identify gaps and analyze risk with just a few clicks.





: Identify gaps and analyze risk with just a few clicks. Adaptive Prompt Library: Accelerate Authority to Operate (ATO) decisions with pre-built, customizable prompts.



Fast and Accurate Compliance Starts Now

Xacta.ai is now available on the Xacta platform. To see how your organization can save time, accelerate compliance and reduce cyber risk, visit https://www.telos.com/xacta-ai.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

