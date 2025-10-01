Crestline Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the Hampton Inn & Suites Scottsdale at Talking Stick, Arizona

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC announced it has assumed management of the Hampton Inn & Suites Scottsdale at Talking Stick, Arizona. The hotel has 101 guest rooms and suites and 676 square feet of meeting space that can accommodate up to 60 guests. Conveniently located off Loop 101 in Scottsdale, the hotel is within walking distance to the Talking Stick Resort and several nearby championship golf courses. Other area attractions include baseball spring training at Salt River Fields, the Butterfly Wonderland, the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West, the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Scottsdale Historical Museum.

Spacious guest rooms and suites feature Hampton Beds® and comfortable soft seating, as well as in-room coffee makers, large screen HDTV, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Suites have added amenities including a sleeper sofa, a wet bar sink, an under-counter refrigerator and microwave, and entertainment consoles with a desk. Guests are welcome to enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast each morning, as well as relax in the outdoor pool, or workout at the fitness center. The hotel is pet-friendly and onsite parking is available for a fee.

The Hampton Inn & Suites Scottsdale at Talking Stick is located at 9550 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ. It is 10 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX). For more information and reservations visit www.hilton.com or call 480.270.5393.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 120 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 17,000 rooms in 25 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

