SANS releases the ‘Secure the Generations’ toolkit to provide resources for every stage of life on Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Bethesda, MD, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Cybersecurity Awareness Month, SANS Institute, the world’s most trusted provider of cybersecurity training, has released its Secure the Generations Toolkit to provide practical, expert-backed resources tailored to help individuals of all ages stay safe online.

Cybersecurity is more than a corporate concern, it affects families, schools and communities globally. While digital threats touch everyone, the risks people face evolve with age and lifestyle. The Secure the Generations toolkit offers relatable advice tailored to the unique needs of children, young adults, parents and seniors, along with tips on how generations can support each other.

“The Secure the Generations Toolkit reframes cybersecurity through a generational lens. People may not realize how age and life stage influences the way attackers target them. This toolkit makes cybersecurity feel approachable and personal, not just technical. It helps people protect not only themselves but also those they care about,” Heather Barnhart, Head of Faculty at SANS Institute said.

The Secure the Generations Toolkit provides the following benefits:

Personal relevance: Families and individuals can understand the unique risks their generation faces and how to address them.

Shared responsibility: People see how they can support one another across age groups, turning cybersecurity into a collective effort.

Actionable safety: Instead of abstract concepts, users gain specific safe habits they can immediately apply, improving confidence and resilience.

Barnhart concludes: “The toolkit is built for easy sharing by individuals, families, and organizations alike. Whether you’re a parent looking to help your kids spot phishing attempts, a teen navigating online risks, or an older adult learning how to protect your digital identity, the toolkit provides accessible, expert-backed guidance.”

The toolkit includes individual fact sheets tailored for children, teens, Gen X/millennials, and seniors; a quick reference poster; and a digital safety quiz.

Download the free Secure the Generations Toolkit here and use it to protect your family, your community or your workforce during Cybersecurity Awareness Month.