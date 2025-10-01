YY Group Partners with Obita to Strengthen Global Ecosystem with Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure

Singapore, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) (“YY Group” or the “Company”), a global workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) platform provider, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Obita, a Singapore-based, enterprise-level cross-border payment and digital financial network. Under the MOU, YY Group will integrate Obita's enterprise-grade, stablecoin payment infrastructure into its global gig workforce platforms and corporate operations, equipping YY Group with scalable, compliant rails for receivables, payables and treasury management.

Obita shared that its infrastructure is designed to simplify cross-border settlements for enterprises while maintaining high compliance and security standards. Businesses require payment rails that are intuitive and regulatory-ready, alongside enterprise-grade controls such as role-based approvals and real-time monitoring. These capabilities, Obita emphasized, are what make stablecoin-powered infrastructure a credible foundation for serving both gig workers and enterprises at scale. Both Obita and YY Group are committed to leveraging this model to expand financial inclusion for gig workers worldwide, particularly in emerging markets

On the enterprise level, the integration will streamline YY Group’s cross-border capital flows, including intra-group financing and loan repayment, supporting efficiency and margin improvement as YY Group scales. For platform users, particularly international students and gig workers, Obita’s technology will offer faster, lower-cost payouts and the option to hold savings in fiat-backed stablecoins to mitigate local currency volatility, strengthening worker engagement and retention within YY’s ecosystem. Simplified cross-border settlement also underpins the Company’s international expansion strategy across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and other growth markets, where the Company plans to launch regional pilots.

Mike Fu, Group Chief Executive Officer of YY Group, said, “Cross-border payments are a key operational lever for scaling our global platform. Partnering with Obita enables us to optimize enterprise costs while delivering faster, more transparent, lower-cost settlement options to the hundreds of thousands of workers and clients we support worldwide. This positions YY Group to scale more efficiently, strengthen our margins and accelerate our global expansion initiatives.”

Zhang Dayong, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Obita, commented, “YY Group represents exactly the type of large-scale, real-world ecosystem where compliant stablecoin infrastructure can deliver immediate impact. Our collaboration shows how technology and regulation can work hand in hand to make cross-border payouts efficient, secure and inclusive.”

Senior leaders from both companies recently participated in the PayFi Summit, TOKEN2049 Singapore’s most influential payment conference, to announce their collaboration and discuss how compliant stablecoin infrastructure can transform cross-border worker payments and accelerate the digitalization of the gig economy. Both companies emphasized this model’s potential to enhance financial inclusion for gig workers globally, particularly in underserved regions.

About YY Group Holdings Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on YY Group, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/ .

About Obita

Obita is an enterprise-grade payment infrastructure platform. Its solutions integrate both stablecoin and fiat settlement rails, enabling enterprises to access robust and comprehensive settlement capabilities. Obita supports a wide range of payment flows and is dedicated to advancing financial inclusion for businesses and workers around the world.

For more information on Obita, please log on to https://obita.xyz

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including but not limited to those regarding the anticipated collaboration between YY Group and Obita, the integration of stablecoin-enabled payment infrastructure, potential product features, benefits, pilot programs, and geographic expansion, are based on current expectations and beliefs of management. They are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: regulatory changes affecting digital assets and payments; the ability of the parties to negotiate and execute definitive agreements; technology integration challenges; market adoption of stablecoin-based solutions; and competition in the workforce and digital finance sectors. YY Group undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

