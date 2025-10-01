Vocodia Holdings Corp Bolsters Leadership Recruiting Activist Investor Paul Taylor as Chairman and Interim COO, Announces Aggressive Strategic Pivot

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp (OTC: VHAI), a pioneer in AI-driven customer engagement solutions, today announced the unanimous election of Paul Taylor as Chairman of the Board and interim Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. This pivotal leadership appointment marks a transformative phase for Vocodia as it executes an aggressive strategic pivot to position its Digital Intelligence Sales Agent (DISA) platform for collaboration business. The move aligns with 2025/26 market trends projecting AI-powered, data center service autonomy building to drive a high majority of menial transactions and interactions. The market is predicted to grow to $47 billion by 2030.

Paul Taylor brings over three decades of leadership experience in public company turnaround, austerity measures and dramatic transformation. His expertise in driving strategic realignments and fostering operational efficiencies will guide Vocodia’s transition from a standalone SaaS provider, previously focused on contact center automation, into a high-margin enabler. Taylor’s interim role as COO will ensure hands-on oversight of Vocodia’s operational restructuring, while his chairmanship will steer the company toward merger, acquisitions and long-term shareholder value creation.

Strategic Pivot to Lead AI Ecosystem Integration

Vocodia’s strategic pivot redefines its DISA platform as the foundational “AI plumbing” for collaborative networks, inspired by industry frameworks like the Consortium for Service Innovation, which champions knowledge-powered AI best practices. DISA will now serve as the vocal and textual AI layer for initial customer engagements, handling both menial and critical functions such as greetings, qualification processes, Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols, and intelligent inquiry routing. By integrating seamlessly with our partners’ database tools, DISA enables end-to-end AI-driven support, delivering unparalleled empathetic customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

This repositioning leverages DISA’s core strengths in cost-effective, agentic AI conversations, positioning Vocodia to capture significant market share in rapidly evolving sectors. The pivot aligns with 2025 trends, including AI-powered agent assistance and dynamic call routing, which are reshaping customer interaction paradigms. Industry analysts project that such network-driven models could yield 3-5x valuation multiples through enhanced scalability, recurring revenue streams, and network effects.

Financial Discipline and Operational Restructuring

To support this restructuring, Vocodia has implemented immediate austerity measures to streamline operations and strengthen its financial condition. These measures include strict cost optimization for realignment, to prioritize AI developments and partnership integrations. This disciplined approach underscores Vocodia’s commitment to financial stability while pursuing high-growth opportunities in the AI ecosystem.

“Paul Taylor’s appointment as Chairman and interim COO signals a bold new chapter for Vocodia,” said Brian Podolak, CEO of Vocodia Holdings Corp. “As a a no nonsense, disruptive, activist investor renowned for turnaround theatre, transformative growth and innovation, Paul is the ‘grown up’ in the room. His well demonstrated executions, strategic vision and operational deal making will be instrumental in repositioning Vocodia as a component of collaborative AI networks, transforming Vocodia from a disappointment into a high-value asset.”

Paul Taylor is founder and manager of hedge fund RPM One Inc. Recently he advised EdgeMode (OTC: EDGM), Nukkleus (NASDAQ: NUKK), and assisted ongoing pivotal efforts for MGT Capital Investments Inc., (OTC: MGTI), consolidation and special advisor to ConnectM Tech Solutions (OTC: CNTM). He recently founded S4TD LLC and S4TD Ltd with Ex Nukkleus CEO, Jamie Khurshid for strategic European investments that meet its agenda.

Mr. Taylor’s leadership positions Vocodia Holdings for pivotal changes. With a robust, colorful, and storied Wall Street background, he brings deep expertise in financing public companies, strategic vision, and disruptive innovation.

Leadership Vision for Growth

“I am excited to join Vocodia after knowing Brian for several years. This is possibly Vocodia’s most challenging period,” said Paul Taylor, Chairman and interim COO. “By building strategic partnerships and leveraging synergies, the company will deliver innovative, scalable solutions that empower businesses and redefine customer experiences globally.”

Mr. Taylor’s leadership will focus on accelerating DISA’s integration into collaborative networks, forging partnerships and driving operational excellence. His interim COO role will prioritize the execution of strict austerity measures, ensuring Vocodia’s resources are aligned with its strategic objectives. The company anticipates that these efforts will enhance its market positioning, attract high-value partnerships, and generate sustainable revenue growth.

A Future-Ready Vision

Vocodia’s pivot positions it to capitalize on the explosive growth of AI-driven customer service, where seamless, intelligent interactions are becoming the industry standard. By transforming DISA into a scalable, integrative AI solution, Vocodia is poised to command premium valuations and establish itself as a strategic leader in the global AI ecosystem.

About Vocodia Holdings Corp

Vocodia Holdings Corp (OTC: VHAI) is a pioneer in AI-driven customer engagement, delivering innovative, scalable solutions through its Digital Intelligence Sales Agent (DISA) platform. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Vocodia empowers businesses worldwide with cost-effective, intelligent customer interaction tools designed to enhance satisfaction and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit: http://www.vocodia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-269489) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, our actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and undertake no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@vocodia.com