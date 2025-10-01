Paylocity Named Official HCM Partner of the New York Islanders and Official Partner of UBS Arena

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR, Finance and IT solutions, today announced its expanding its NHL footprint through a new, five-year partnership with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena. The agreement makes Paylocity the team’s Official Human Capital Management (HCM) Partner, supporting operations on and off the ice.

In addition to the sponsorship, Paylocity will deliver its modern unified suite of HR and payroll solutions to help streamline back-office operations for the Islanders’ business team. By simplifying processes such as payroll, benefits administration and employee engagement, the Islanders can focus more time on strategic priorities that strengthen both the organization and its community impact.

Beyond the rink, the partnership also highlights Paylocity’s charitable arm, Paylocity Gives, which will serve as the Presenting Partner of the Islanders’ Recycle the Game program. This initiative, created in collaboration with the NHL, supports youth hockey by collecting and redistributing gently used equipment to young players in need. The Islanders’ ongoing equipment drive underscores the shared commitment of Paylocity and the team to making hockey more accessible and fostering the next generation of athletes.

“The Islanders are dedicated to building a winning culture both on and off the ice, and we’re proud to support that mission that makes their people-first vision possible,” said Allison Windon, VP of Marketing for Paylocity. “UBS Arena has redefined what it means to be a world-class venue for sports, concerts, and community events—and that same spirit of innovation is at the heart of Paylocity’s one unified platform. By connecting HR, Finance, and IT, we empower organizations to operate more efficiently while staying focused on what matters most: their people and their communities.”

“Paylocity is a natural fit as our Official HCM Partner,” said Frank Romano, VP of Finance & Controller for the Islanders. “Their commitment to innovation and community aligns perfectly with our values. Together, we’ll not only enhance the way our organization operates but also broaden the impact of our Recycle the Game program.”

About Paylocity

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of HR, finance and IT software solutions through ONE unified platform. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com .

About UBS Arena

Located in the heart of the expanding experiential destination of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is New York’s newest premier live entertainment and sports venue. Proud home to the New York Islanders, the state-of-the-art arena was developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon, and has welcomed over 3 million guests and 350+ events with top artists from around the world since November 2021.

Built with fan-first amenities, inspired by the timeless elegance of New York and powered by state-of-the-art technology, the venue is made for music and built for hockey with clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, achieving Zero Waste TRUE Silver certification in addition to its LEED Green Building Certification and carbon neutrality for operations.

UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan your trip, please visit UBSArena.com/plan-your-trip. Keep in touch with us at UBSArena.com/updates or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.

About the New York Islanders

The New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories.

The Islanders play in the National Hockey League’s Eastern Conference, and have eight players, one coach and one general manager inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Islanders Children’s Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena is the team’s state of the art home and features world class premium hospitality, great sightlines from every seat, and a loud and intimate bowl.

Isles Lab, the official team store of the New York Islanders, offers fans traditional NHL merchandise, unique collaboration and exclusive products. Isles Lab is located inside UBS Arena or can be shopped online at IslesLab.com.