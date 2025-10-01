Trade the Titans: Direxion Debuts New Suite of Leveraged & Inverse ETFs

New York, United States, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direxion, a leading provider of tactical ETFs, today announced the launch of the Direxion Titans Leveraged & Inverse ETFs, a new suite of funds designed to give active traders precise exposure to the top five companies in key U.S. sectors and industries.

“For more than two decades, Direxion has been committed to creating ETFs that empower traders with conviction-based strategies,” said Douglas Yones, CEO of Direxion. “With the Titans Leveraged & Inverse ETFs, we’re giving traders a new way to focus on the leaders that drive performance. This launch reflects our commitment to innovation, and precision, in tactical tools.”

The Titans Leveraged & Inverse ETFs target the five largest companies in industries, such as Technology, Semiconductors, Biotech and Energy. Each fund is equal-weighted, giving tactical traders new ways to express short-term views on the companies most often driving performance.

Key Features of Direxion Titans Leveraged & Inverse ETFs:

Focused Leadership: Equal-weighted baskets of the top five market-cap leaders.

Equal-weighted baskets of the top five market-cap leaders. Flexible Positioning: 2X bull and, in some cases, -2X bear exposure.

2X bull and, in some cases, -2X bear exposure. Quarterly Alignment: Rebalanced to keep focus on current leaders.

Rebalanced to keep focus on current leaders. Built for Traders: Daily reset mechanics for short-term use.

“Active traders demand precision,” said Mo Sparks, Chief Product Officer at Direxion. “Our 3X and 2X market cap and sector ETFs remain essential for broad exposure, and our single-stock ETFs provide maximum concentration. These new Titans ETFs provide the tactical bridge – targeting the top five names with equal weights – so traders can express high-conviction views on leadership, while avoiding single-name risk. It’s about matching the right tool to the right strategy.”

Fund Summary:

All Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETFs are intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee these ETFs will meet their objective. Please visit the Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETF Education Center, where you will find educational brochures, videos, and a self-paced online course to help you understand if Leveraged and Inverse ETFs are right for you.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion’s reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $56.9 billion in assets under management as of September 29, 2025. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

For more information on all Direxion Shares ETFs, go to www.direxion.com, or call us at 866.301.9214.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus call 866.476.7523 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Leveraged and Inverse ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying index over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments.

Direxion ETF Risks – An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF’s investments in a particular industry or sector which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.

Distributor: ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Attachment