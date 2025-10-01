Broadcom Showcases Industry-Leading Quality and Reliability of Co-Packaged Optics

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global leader in semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced a significant milestone in the deployment of Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) technology, highlighting one million cumulative 400G equivalent port device hours of flap-free CPO operation at Meta1. This achievement underscores the maturity, robustness, and production-readiness of Broadcom’s CPO platform for hyperscale AI applications. Compared to pluggable module solutions, the data highlights that CPO reduces optics power by 65 percent and also demonstrates higher link reliability.

CPO technology is a key enabler for next-generation data center architectures, offering unprecedented bandwidth density and power efficiency by tightly integrating optical engines with switch silicon. Ensuring the reliability of this innovative integration has been a key focus for Broadcom and its partners.

Testing of Broadcom CPO solutions at Meta has demonstrated one million link hours without a single link flap, validating Broadcom’s engineering excellence and rigorous qualification process. Link flaps, brief connectivity disruptions, are a critical reliability metric in high-performance data center networks. The absence of link flaps in Meta’s high-temperature lab characterization environment highlights the industrial-grade stability and reliability of Broadcom’s CPO implementation.

“Achieving one million link flap-free hours is a strong validation of Broadcom’s commitment to quality and innovation,” said Near Margalit, vice president and general manager of Broadcom’s Optical Systems Division. “This milestone shows that CPO is not just a research concept — it is production-proven and ready to scale.”

Broadcom’s CPO platform has been designed from the ground up with system-level reliability in mind, including:

Advanced thermal management and control systems

Proven optical engine packaging with integrated monitoring

Robust firmware and link diagnostics

End-to-end validation across electrical, optical, and mechanical domains

As hyperscale data centers push beyond 51.2 Tb/s switch bandwidth, CPO offers a sustainable path forward by addressing the power constraints and physical limitations of traditional pluggable optics. Broadcom continues to collaborate with ecosystem partners to drive CPO adoption and interoperability across the industry.

“This milestone reinforces the long-term vision for co-packaged optics as the foundation for next-generation AI and cloud infrastructure,” added Margalit. “Broadcom is proud to lead this transformation with our growing ecosystem of partners.”

