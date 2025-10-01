Trace One and Mondra Embed Carbon Insights into PLM to Drive Sustainability in Food & Beverage

PARIS and LONDON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace One, a SaaS provider of PLM and compliance software for the food & beverage, cosmetics and personal care, and chemical industries, and Mondra, a carbon-footprinting and product-level environmental intelligence provider for food and beverage, today announced a strategic partnership to help brands, retailers and suppliers measure, manage and reduce product environmental impact.

Mondra’s carbon-footprinting and lifecycle assessment (LCA) tools now power environmental insights directly within Trace One PLM workflows—bringing sustainability into every phase of product development and supplier collaboration.

Key benefits include:

Sustainability Reporting & Compliance

Automates product-level carbon footprints in line with emerging global regulations

Collaborative Supplier Engagement

Enables suppliers to contribute environmental data directly, boosting accuracy and transparency

End-to-End Environmental Visibility

Tracks environmental performance from sourcing to finished goods to satisfy consumer and regulator demands

Accelerated Time to Market

Integrates environmental insights early in design, helping teams optimize specifications and launch sustainable products faster

“Our partnership with Trace One furthers Mondra’s mission to accelerate decarbonization across the food and beverage sector,” said Will Hannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Mondra. “Together, we’re equipping customers to meet sustainability goals while gaining full visibility into product environmental performance.”

“Sustainability metrics only become impactful when integrated into workflows,” said Antoine Daviet, Chief Product Officer, Trace One. “Embedding Mondra’s product-level intelligence into Trace One PLM lets customers make low-impact decisions earlier, collaborate more effectively with suppliers, and turn targets into results.”



About Mondra

Mondra is transforming how the UK food system decarbonises and becomes more resilient.

The Mondra supply chain intelligence platform enables retailers, suppliers, and brands to measure and reduce the environmental impact of food products at scale. Our Digital Twin technology unlocks actionable insights across critical dimensions - from LCA and climatic volatility to regenerative farming practices, geopolitical disruptions, and global events. We empower collaborative action, data transparency, and regulatory alignment, helping the industry achieve Net Zero, ESG compliance, and long-term resilience. Mondra supports the BRC Mondra Coalition - uniting the UK’s leading grocers and suppliers behind a shared sustainability standard.

For more information about Mondra’s sustainability solutions and how the partnership with Trace One is transforming supply chain management, visit www.mondra.com

About Trace One

Trace One is a premier SaaS provider of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and compliance solutions, specializing in the food & beverage, cosmetics, personal care, and chemical industries. With over 30 years of expertise, we empower more than 9,000 brand owners worldwide to innovate, collaborate, and bring products to market faster while ensuring the highest standards of quality, compliance, and sustainability. Trusted by industry leaders, Trace One combines cutting-edge technology with unmatched expertise to help businesses navigate complexity, accelerate growth, and shape a sustainable future. ​

To learn more about Trace One visit: www.traceone.com