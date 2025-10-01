Financial Success for Women Summit Draws 175 Participants as Virginia Credit Union, Member One Bring Nationally Recognized Event to Roanoke

ROANOKE, VIRGINIA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division brought the award-winning, nationally recognized Financial Success for Women Summit to Roanoke on Sept. 22, drawing 175 participants for a day of valuable insights into financial success, wealth building, and career development.

The fully booked event featured award-winning personal finance columnist and author Michelle Singletary, with opening remarks by Virginia’s First Lady, Suzanne S. Youngkin.

Attendees connected with community leaders, attended informative education sessions, and built a network of like-minded and supportive peers.

“We believe in the power of knowledge and community to propel women toward financial success,” said Cherry Dale, Senior Vice President of Financial Education and one of the visionaries behind the event.

“This summit is an extension of our mission to strengthen financial confidence in our community,” said Dale. “It’s a platform for women to gain practical insights, share experiences, and connect with peers and mentors who can guide them on their journey.”

Knowing that childcare, a missed work day, and transportation might prove to be obstacles for some interested in attending the Summit, VACU worked closely with local nonprofits and community partners to identify women who needed financial assistance to participate in the Summit.

Through the event, VACU also supported the United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, our local community partner, with a $5,000 donation to the organization and the creation of 100 early literacy kits, which the United Way distributed to area preschools.

The credit union’s Financial Success for Women Summit was offered as a virtual meeting during the pandemic and transitioned in 2024 to an in-person event. The Summit has been recently recognized by Mastercard®, the payments and technology giant, and by America’s Credit Unions for its positive community impact and creative excellence. It is the centerpiece of a VACU initiative offering financial tools, guidance, and advice tailored for women.

Last year, VACU and Member One reached more than 105,000 individuals through nationally recognized financial education programs, including special events and programs such as the Summit, classroom presentations at local schools throughout its service footprint, and partnerships with dozens of nonprofits and community organizations. VACU also offers extensive financial education resources online at vacu.org/learn

Media Contact: Lewis Wood | lewis.wood@vacu.org | (804) 560-5664

About Virginia Credit Union & Member One

A financial cooperative serving almost 500,000 members, Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division offer a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources, with a focus on helping people be more confident with their finances. Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division are equal housing opportunity lenders and are federally insured by the NCUA.

